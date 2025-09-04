DM Shmyhal Visits Defense Forces Units In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Facebook .

“Today, together with my deputies, Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysyuk and Oksana Ferchuk, we worked in the Zaporizhzhia direction, alongside our defenders,” Shmyhal said.

They visited the command post of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of Transcarpathia, the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the command post of the South Operational Command. They familiarized themselves with the organization of the brigades' units, the command and control system, and reconnaissance.

The Minister of Defense heard reports from the command on the current situation in the South Operational Command area, the status of task completion, and the provision of all necessary supplies to the units.

According to him,“our soldiers continue to successfully repel enemy assaults and capture Russian military personnel.”

“Special attention was paid to the specifics of the use of unmanned systems and the most pressing problems in the area that require urgent solutions. Based on the results of the discussions, key areas for further work were outlined to strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Forces and the effectiveness of combat missions,” Shmyhal said.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to information from the ATESH resistance movement, the Russians are transferring military equipmen from Luhansk to the Zaporizhzhia direction.

