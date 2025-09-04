Ukraine Expects“Positive Signal” From US Regarding New Format For Air Defense - Zelensky
“We talked about this format for the first time, shared it with our partners today, and then with President Trump. If we get a positive signal from the United States of America-because technically a lot depends on them in this new format of airspace protection-we will be happy to share this information,” Zelensky said.Read also: Coalition of Willing : 26 countries pledge troops to reassure Ukraine post-war
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with partners the strengthening of air defense, as well as the possibility of building weapons production facilities for Ukraine in the Nordic countries and the Baltic states.
