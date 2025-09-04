Von Der Leyen After Coalition Of The Willing Summit: There Was Resolve And Concrete Delivery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized this in a statement published on the Commission's website after the Coalition's meeting in Paris, Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed security guarantees for Ukraine. And it was a crucial meeting, because we all know that what is at stake is the future and security of our entire continent. So today there was resolve but also concrete delivery,” von der Leyen said.

According to her, the leaders“endorsed the work of their chiefs of defense and defense ministers,” which preceded the meeting.

The EC President assured that the Coalition of the Willing will“will be relentless in our efforts to keep Ukraine strong, Europe safe and achieve peace.”

“The first and strongest line of security guarantees are strong Ukrainian armed forces with no restrictions. We must turn Ukraine into a steel porcupine, indigestible for present and future aggressors. That means standing armed forces that are strong, well-equipped, and modern,” von der Leyen said.

She explained that for this purpose, defense industries within the Coalition are accelerating cooperation.

Von der Leyen also reminded that almost 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already undergone training in Europe, and the Coalition has pledged to“do more” in this area.

She added that the second level of security guarantees for Ukraine is reassurance forces including a US support.

“Today, 26 countries committed to such a reassurance force, in the context of a ceasefire or a peace agreement. 26 countries willing to deploy force on the ground, in the air or at sea. This should help secure lasting peace and deter future aggression,” she said.

According to her, the third security guarantee is a strong and credible European defense posture which requires investment. In this context, von der Leyen recalled that 19 EU member states will participate in the €150 billion SAFE defense fund and“most of them will not only invest in their own defense industrial bases but also in Ukraine's.”

The new European budget will serve as a long-term structural response to the need for defense investment, she noted.

“We have our eyes set on 2030. That is our readiness horizon,” von der Leyen stressed.

She also emphasized that sanctions are“strong incentives for Russia to leave the battlefield and come to the negotiating table.”

“We want peace for Ukraine,” she concluded.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that 26 countries participating in the Coalition of the Willing are ready to be present on land, at sea, or in the air to guarantee Ukraine's security.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine