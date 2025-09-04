A Precision Smoke Ritual For Every Drink
Efficiency Meets Elegance
DNIWS delivers performance and convenience in a sleek design. The 4000mAh high-capacity battery supports multiple sessions, and the detachable spoonhead simplifies cleaning. Fully integrated accessories enable immediate use, and smoke flavors complement whiskey, cocktails, and various spirits. Every element from the LED countdown to the touch interface works seamlessly to create a refined drinking experience and a memorable ritual.
Innovative Smoke Experience
DNIWS sets a new standard for smoked beverages. Adjustable smoke levels allow precise aroma control, and six wood types-including Apple, Cherry, Pear, Oak, Beech, and Hickory-offer endless flavor possibilities. The tungsten heating spoon burns woodchips efficiently with up to 80% combustion, producing rich, layered smoke. Designed for portability, safety, and sophistication, DNIWS delivers a premiumsensory journey suitable for home, bars, and social events.
