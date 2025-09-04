Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A Precision Smoke Ritual For Every Drink


2025-09-04 03:07:17
(MENAFN- GetNews) DNIWS transforms ordinary beverages into sensory experiences. Three smoke intensity levels, Whisper, Echo, and Storm-offer everything from subtle aroma to bold, rich smoke. The LED countdown ring ensures precise timing, and the full touch interface allows effortless operation. Six wood flavors can be combined freely, while the detachable tungsten heating spoon guarantees efficient combustion. Compact, portable, and fire-free, DNIWS elevates home bars and social gatherings.



Efficiency Meets Elegance

DNIWS delivers performance and convenience in a sleek design. The 4000mAh high-capacity battery supports multiple sessions, and the detachable spoonhead simplifies cleaning. Fully integrated accessories enable immediate use, and smoke flavors complement whiskey, cocktails, and various spirits. Every element from the LED countdown to the touch interface works seamlessly to create a refined drinking experience and a memorable ritual.



Innovative Smoke Experience

DNIWS sets a new standard for smoked beverages. Adjustable smoke levels allow precise aroma control, and six wood types-including Apple, Cherry, Pear, Oak, Beech, and Hickory-offer endless flavor possibilities. The tungsten heating spoon burns woodchips efficiently with up to 80% combustion, producing rich, layered smoke. Designed for portability, safety, and sophistication, DNIWS delivers a premiumsensory journey suitable for home, bars, and social events.



