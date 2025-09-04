Moon Vibes Media Reports 60% Client ROI Growth Through Strategic Google Business Profile Optimization

MENAFN - GetNews)Moon Vibes Media , a founder-led digital marketing partner for service-based businesses, today announced that it has achieved up to 60% increase in ROI for its clients. This milestone reflects a deliberate strategy around Google Business Profile (GBP) optimization, highlighting the platform's growing importances as a key revenue driver for local businesses.







The company's announcement demonstrates how focusing on one of the most underutilized digital touchpoints can translate into meaningful bottom-line gains. In many cases, service providers rely heavily on word-of-mouth and traditional advertising, overlooking how a well-optimized GBP profile can directly influence visibility, call volume, and walk-in-traffic. Moon Vibes Media's newest milestone has proven that when leveraged strategically, GBP optimization can unlock revenue streams that businesses often leave untapped.

“Businesses often underestimate how much opportunity is lost when their Google Business Profile is incomplete or outdated,” said Kyle Barron, The founder of Moon Vibes Media.“Our mission from day one has been to bridge that gap and ensure local companies don't just show up in searches, but actually convert those searches into calls, visits, and lasting relationships.”

The company's strategy is anchored in a unique launchpad: the Moon Vibes Local SEO Optimizer, a free tool that allows businesses to assess the current strength of their GBP. Within minutes, they receive a score along with a tailored improvement plan. For some, the results are actionable enough to implement immediately, for others, Moon Vibes Media provides professional execution, ensuring improvements translate into sustained performance.

Even businesses who have reached leading positions in local search can benefit. Moon Vibes Media extends its support with deeper organic SEO roadmaps which include technical website audits, content development strategies, and competitor analysis. By combining GBP optimization with step-by-step planning, the agency ensures ROI gains are both measurable and sustainable – establishing itself as a partner that can scale with businesses as their digital needs evolve.

Looking ahead, Moon Vibes Media plans to build on this momentum by deepening its investment in tools and strategies that make digital growth more accessible for service providers.

Businesses interested in Google Business Profile optimization can access the Local SEO Optimizer at . Those already leading in search can request a complimentary $200 website audit (limited to the first 15) by contacting ... .

