Benwell Daykin Estate Agents Reports First-Time Buyer Enquiries At Levels Not Seen In Years
September 4, 2025 - Benwell Daykin Estate Agents in Nottingham, UK, has revealed that it is experiencing a record number of enquiries from first-time buyers, with figures reaching levels not seen in years. The increase is being fuelled by a combination of improving UK property market conditions and greater accessibility to mortgage finance.
For many years, many first-time buyers have struggled to enter the market, facing the dual challenge of rising house prices and stricter lending criteria. Now however, falling mortgage interest rates across the UK have made mortgage repayments more affordable, while banks expanding loan-to-income ratios are providing buyers with greater borrowing power. This shift, combined with a slight dip in house prices, has created fresh opportunities for those who had previously been priced out of the market.
“Over the past few months, we've seen a significant increase in interest from first-time buyers who are keen to take advantage of these favourable conditions,” said Ricky Benwell, Director at Benwell Daykin.“The combination of lower borrowing costs and more flexible lending criteria means that getting onto the property ladder is now within reach for many more people.”
Benwell Daykin anticipates that if these trends continue, the local property market will remain highly active in the coming months.
About Benwell Daykin Estate Agents
Benwell Daykin is an independent estate agency based in Nottingham, specialising in residential property sales, lettings, and valuations. With a reputation for local expertise and client-focused service, Benwell Daykin supports buyers, sellers, and landlords across the region.
