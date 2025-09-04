Clinical Trial Insights On Jujube Camp Extract Chapter 2
|Midday energy slump
|Incorporate jujube cAMP powder in ready-to-drink (RTD) energy beverages
|C-Market: Major dairy launches Jujube Milk line in China with added cAMP for sustained energy.
|Slow post-workout recovery
|Add GenoVive to post-exercise yogurt cups
|C-Market: Regional yogurt brand releases Jujube Yogurt-consumer repurchase up 20%.
|High-altitude oxygen fatigue
|Formulate jujube cAMP shots for mountaineers
|B-Customer: European sports nutrition firm PeakFuel boosted sales 30% with cAMP shots.
|Dairy flavor & stability challenges
|Micro-encapsulate cAMP into almond-based jujube beverages
|C-Market: Plant-milk producer rolls out Jujube Almond Drink with stable cAMP suspension.
|Natural allergy modulation
|Develop chewable jujube cAMP gummies
|B-Customer: Wellness brand AllerEase saw a 15% drop in itching episodes among users.
These successful applications underscore jujube cAMP's versatility across Jujube Extract Powder, supplements, and functional dairy formats.
Chapter 2:Preclinical Pharmacodynamics of Jujube cAMP Extract1. Anti-Fatigue Efficacy
In a forced-swim mouse model, jujube cAMP extract delivered dose-dependent endurance gains:
Control: 16.1 ± 1.8 min
Rhodiola (positive control): 26.3 ± 1.0 min
Jujube cAMP 6.7 mL/kg: 20.7 ± 5.7 min*
Jujube cAMP 20 mL/kg: 22.9 ± 4.9 min**
p < 0.05 ** p < 0.01
2. Enhanced Recovery
Rats given jujube cAMP extract before a 30 min swim showed:
Serum lactic acid ↓ 16%
Serum urea nitrogen ↓ 37%
Liver glycogen ↑ 31%
3. Hypoxia Tolerance
Under simulated acute hypoxia:
Control: 38.8 ± 4.2 min
Rhodiola: 52.0 ± 13.7 min*
Jujube cAMP 20 mL/kg: 70.0 ± 9.4 min*
p < 0.05
4. Anti-Allergy Trends
High-dose jujube cAMP extract reduced ear-swelling in dextran and DNFB challenge models, indicating potential in allergy-support formulations.
Data Snapshot
|Forced-swim time (min)
|16.1 ± 1.8
|26.3 ± 1.0**
|22.9 ± 4.9**
|Serum lactic acid (mmol/L)
|12.95 ± 1.88
|9.36 ± 2.32*
|10.51 ± 1.62*
|Liver glycogen (mg/g)
|8.97 ± 1.58
|11.89 ± 1.78*
|11.72 ± 1.54*
|Hypoxia survival (min)
|38.8 ± 4.2
|52.0 ± 13.7*
|70.0 ± 9.4*
p < 0.05 ** p < 0.01
Implications for R&D: These preclinical results reinforce jujube cAMP's role as a versatile, natural bioactive for:
Health supplements
Functional beverages
Nutritional supplement manufacturing
B2B health products targeted at energy, recovery, and oxygen support
