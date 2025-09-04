Bahrain, Egypt Discuss Boosting Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa and Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi discussed on Thursday, over the telephone, deep-rooted relations and means of enhancing and developing strategic collaboration.
King Hamad expressed appreciation to President Al-Sisi for the generosity and warm reception of Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad and King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad during their official visit to Egypt, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
During the call, the two leaders affirmed the significance of such visits, which contribute to strengthening bilateral distinguished relations and boosting cooperation for wider horizons of joint action, it added.
Both sides exchanged congratulations on the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad, PBUH, praying to Allah the Almighty to return this blessed occasion back to both Arab and Muslim nations with goodness and blessings. (end)
