Majid Al Futtaim Unveils Unmissable Back To School Deals Across The UAE, Oman, Kuwait, And Qatar



VOX Cinemas: Buy 3 Tickets for the Price of 2 on Premier, KIDS, and Standard Experiences

Ski Dubai: Back to School Pass with Snow Park and Doritos Snack Combo

Snow Abu Dhabi: Back to School Pass with Snow Park, Kid's Village, and Daily Prizes Magic Planet: All-New Game Points System

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 04 September: Celebrate Back to School season with endless entertainment on the big screen and beyond, as VOX Cinemas, Ski Dubai, Snow Abu Dhabi and Magic Planet unveil unmissable deals throughout September.

Movie lovers can enjoy more for less with VOX Cinemas' 2+1 offer on Premier, KIDS, and Standard experiences, while thrill-seekers can hit the slopes with Ski Dubai's Back to School Pass, which includes Snow Park access and a Doritos snack combo. Over in the Capital, Snow Abu Dhabi is offering a Back-to-School Pass featuring the Snow Park, Kid's Village, and daily prizes, while Magic Planet is levelling up the fun with its all-new Game Points system.

Here's everything you need to know about Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment's Back to School Offers:

VOX Cinemas

UAE: Buy 3 Tickets for the Price of 2* on Premier and Standard experiences in select movies including Hridayapoorvam, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, Weapons, and more! For bookings, visit voxcinemas or the VOX Cinemas app and use the code VOXGROUP. Valid until 30 September only.

Qatar: Buy 3 Tickets for the Price of 2* on KIDS and Standard experiences in select movies. For bookings, visit voxcinemas or the VOX Cinemas app and use the code VOXFAMILY. Valid until 07 October only.

Kuwait: Buy 3 Tickets for the Price of 2* on Standard experiences in select movies. For bookings, visit voxcinemas or the VOX Cinemas app and use the code VOXFAMILY. Valid until 07 October only.

Ski Dubai



Ski Dubai's Back to School Pass (Online rate starts from AED 295*). Perfect for groups of 4, enjoy 10% off* on unlimited snow park rides and treat yourselves to Hot Chocolate and Classic or Cheesy Pepperoni Loaded Doritos. Offer is available online and on-ground until 21 September. For bookings, visit skidxb.



Snow Abu Dhabi



Snow Abu Dhabi's Back to School Pass (Online rate starts from AED 199*). Exclusively for kids aged 2-13, enjoy unlimited snow park rides, explore the Kid's Village, treat yourself to a burger meal, and get a chance to win daily prizes. Offer is available online and on-ground from Monday to Friday until 19 September. For bookings, visit snowabudhabi.



Snow Oman



Snow Oman's Back to School Pass (OMR 9). Enjoy unlimited snow park rides and access to Snow Block - exclusively for the coolest kids! Offer is available online and on-ground from Sunday to Wednesday until 30 September. For bookings, visit snowoman.



Magic Planet



Magic Planet's New Game Points. Get ready for a new way to play at Magic Planet with more of the points you love - and none of the restrictions you don't! Now every top-up gives you even more to enjoy with free games included in the house! Even better? Your Free Games are now valid on Magic Planet Rides, Kiddie Rides, Videogames, Redemption Games, Merchandise Games, at all Magic Planet locations across the UAE.