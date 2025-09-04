Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Passive, Wearable Belt For Everyday Core Strengthening

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Betsy Z. of Indianapolis, IN is the creator of the CORE+, a wearable fitness belt designed to passively strengthen the abdominal, oblique, and lower back muscles during everyday activities. The CORE+ incorporates adjustable weighted pockets into a comfortable belt system to provide a convenient and safe alternative to traditional core exercises such as crunches or weighted routines, making core training more accessible for individuals of all fitness levels.Traditional approaches to core strengthening often present challenges: sit-ups and crunches may be performed incorrectly, leading to strain or injury, while free-weight exercises require time, motivation, and proper form. Many individuals avoid structured core workouts altogether and suffer from muscle weakness, poor posture, and heightened risk of injury. The CORE+ directly addresses these barriers by enabling users to engage their core muscles passively as they go about their daily routines.The invention includes multiple pockets that hold up to three removable 5-lb. sandbag weights. The belt maintains comfort by being constructed from soft foam material with a nylon or neoprene covering. Users can adjust intensity and comfort by varying weight placement in the front, back, or sides of the belt to engage different muscle groups. The belt is available in several sizes and colors, and it can be used by athletes seeking supplemental conditioning to adults seeking better posture, stability, and back health.Significant key features and benefits include:.Passive Core Training: strengthens abs, obliques, and lower back muscles simply by wearing the belt during everyday activities..Customizable Intensity: holds up to three 5-lb removable sandbags for adjustable resistance and comfort..Versatile Use: suitable for use at home, outdoors, or in the gym during walks, gardening, housework, or exercise..Posture and Back Health: promotes better alignment, reduces stiffness, and supports lower back stability.By integrating resistance directly into everyday activities, the CORE+ provides a safe, efficient, and inclusive approach to strengthening the body's central stabilizing muscles for improving posture, reducing back pain, and enhancing overall functional fitness.Betsy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her CORE+ product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the CORE+ can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

