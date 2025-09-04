Second Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Afghanistan In A Day

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan, on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Meanwhile, a quake of magnitude 4.8 hit the country on Thursday during the morning hours. The earthquake struck at a depth of 135km.