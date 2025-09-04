Prabhas Cheers For Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati', Finds Its Trailer 'Intense'
Anushka Shetty's much-awaited film, Ghaati, is set to hit theatres on September 5.
Ahead of the film's opening, the makers have dropped a release glimpse, showing Shetty in a fierce avatar. The video also got a shout-out from the actor's Baahubali co-star.
Prabhas took to Instagram and heaped praise on the trailer and Anushka's performance.
"#Ghaati Release Trailer looks intense and intriguing...Can't wait to see you in this powerful role Sweety. Best wishes to the entire team!!!" Prabhas wrote.
Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati features Shetty in the lead alongside Vikram Prabhu.
The film is produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainments.
The film's trailer was unveiled last month, setting the tone for a gritty saga. It opens to show the journey of two couriers who appear to rise above a powerful mafia.
Shetty takes charge as she stands against the oppressors, delivering some intense action sequences.
The trailer smoothly blends the actor's combat skills with a romantic charm alongside Vikram Prabhu.
The film was long delayed due to pending post-production work.
Prabhas, who was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has back-to-back projects in the pipeline, including The Raja Saab and a historical fiction with Hanu Raghavapudi.
