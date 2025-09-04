Syrian Interior Minister Visits National Command Center
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior of Syrian Arab Republic, HE Eng. Anas Khattab, visited the National Command Center (NCC) as part of his official visit to Doha.
He and his accompanying delegation were received by the Assistant Undersecretary for Technical and Specialized Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, HE Staff Major General Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the latest technologies and systems in use at the center.
The visit comes within the framework of exchanging expertise and strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two Ministries of Interior, in a way that contributes to advancing joint security efforts.
