Rigaku Joins Two Partners In Establishing RIGAKU/JEOL-Icems Innovation Core And Concluding A Cooperation Agreement - AET...

Overview of the agreement and joint research facility
Agreement period: From September 4, 2025 to March 31, 2028
Contract renewal possible
Overview of joint research facility: RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core
Joint research facility founded within iCeMS Analysis Center, Kyoto University
Comments
Jun Kawakami
President & CEO, Rigaku
I am delighted that Rigaku was able to join Kyoto University and JEOL in establishing this new research and development base. Since its foundation, Rigaku has proudly contributed to scientific progress through advancements in structural-analytical technology. Through the use of electron diffraction of nanocrystals, RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core will accelerate the development of this technology and research in its applications. We look forward to returning the knowledge obtained through this academic-industrial partnership to the broader society and using it to develop the next generation of skilled personnel on whom the future depends.
Nagahiro Minato
President, Kyoto University
With the foundation of RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core, these three partners-Rigaku, JEOL and Kyoto University-have joined hands to advance leading-edge research and development through open innovation. This initiative is one of great importance, as it dovetails with the University's orientation to ally with analytical-device manufacturers on the concept of a core facility for Kyoto University under the plan for the University for International Research Excellence. We have high expectations that this effort will lead to strengthened research, innovation and development of outstanding personnel. Moreover, the results of this project will underpin the scientific, technological and industrial foundations not only of the three partners but of Japan in general, and will support breakthroughs in finding solutions to issues confronting society. Kyoto University will expend every effort to ensure the success of RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core.
Izumi Oi
President & CEO, JEOL
The establishment of RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core in partnership with Kyoto University and Rigaku is a vital initiative toward equipping society with revolutionary structural-analytical technologies. By developing electron diffractometers applying transmission electron microscopy technology, JEOL looks forward to advancing the structural analysis of nanocrystals and accelerating the elucidation of functions of new materials. Through the technological innovations advanced through these efforts and the products and technologies they generate, RIGAKU/JEOL-iCeMS Innovation Core will support applied research in a wide range of fields, including life sciences, the environment, energy and more, contributing to scientific progress and social development.
