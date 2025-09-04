IFF's Designed Enzymatic Biomaterialstm Platform Sees First Large-Scale Use In Home Care Applications

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- IFF (NYSE: IFF) - a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences - announced the first large-scale commercial use of its Designed Enzymatic BiomaterialsTM (DEB) platform , as a major consumer packaged goods (CPG) company has launched a new laundry detergent formulation enhanced by DEB technology. The formulation delivers improved fabric softness and cleaning performance while replacing non-biodegradable ingredients with a readily biodegradable alternative.

“DEB has the power to redefine how (bio)chemical materials will look in the 21st century: tailored, functional, nature-inspired and safer,” said Leticia Gonçalves, president of Health & Biosciences at IFF.“It brings together biotechnology, molecular design and sustainability to deliver solutions that were unimaginable just a few years ago. This launch is just the beginning - DEB's potential reaches far beyond any single category, and we're exploring what sustainability and performance benefits it can unlock across different industries.”

Developed by IFF's Health & Biosciences business unit, the DEB platform leverages advanced bioscience to create unique and structurally diverse polysaccharides like those found in nature, but at scale, with accuracy and consistency typically only found in traditional industrial polymers. Engineered from renewable plant sugar sources, these biomaterials are customized to enable tailored functionality and deliver specific performance attributes across applications. In laundry formulations, the Lyrature TM portfolio with DEB-based products will replace persistent, non-biodegradable ingredients such as polyquaterniums, offering a bio-based solution that enhances surface modification and supports anti-redeposition benefits.

IFF is further scaling DEB through its joint venture with Kemira, Alpha Bio, which will house a first-of-its-kind manufacturing asset dedicated to DEB-based materials. Following extensive process and product validation at the Kokemäki and Jokioinen plants in Finland, AlphaBio is working with a growing network of customers and partners to bring DEB-based solutions from this facility to multiple market sectors starting in 2027. As the platform evolves, IFF is focused on unlocking its full potential, delivering products that meet the demands of modern performance while advancing a more sustainable future across industries, including health, nutrition, beauty, packaging, and more.

