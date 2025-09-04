Businesses Pour Profit Into Bitcoin At An Unseen Pace

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Private firms are allocating an average of 22 per cent of their profits into Bitcoin, as revealed by a new analysis from River, a specialist in Bitcoin financial services. The move underscores an accelerating wave of adoption from traditional companies across sectors from real estate to hospitality, driven by favourable regulation, strengthened accounting clarity, and a buoyant bull market.

River's data shows that real estate businesses are leading this charge, with nearly 15 per cent reinvesting profits into Bitcoin, while hospitality, finance, and software firms direct between 8 per cent and 10 per cent. Even smaller, diverse businesses-including fitness studios, painting outfits, roofing contractors, and religious nonprofits-are joining the trend. By 2025, these private firms have quietly amassed 84,000 bitcoins, amounting to roughly a quarter of what institutional fund managers and corporate treasury holders combined have acquired.

The underlying conditions for this surge are clear. River attributes the shift to improved Bitcoin accounting standards, regulatory certainty, growing institutional acceptance, and a strong bull market that has seen Bitcoin's value surge-creating an“ideal environment for widespread adoption”.

Smaller businesses, typically with fewer than 50 employees, account for 75 per cent of River's clients, and appear to find Bitcoin adoption simpler than larger corporations. Those with complex, committee-based governance are more cautious, often awaiting peer precedent before committing-even when convinced of Bitcoin's long-term value.

Adoption patterns also vary in scale. Over 40 per cent of the businesses allocate between 1 per cent and 10 per cent of profits to Bitcoin, while just 10 per cent invest more than half of their net income into the cryptocurrency.

This wave of grassroots participation complements broader institutional demand. River reports that public and private firms-the latter including treasury-managed corporations-are purchasing approximately 1,755 BTC per day on average in 2025. Exchange-traded funds and other investment vehicles are acquiring about 1,430 BTC per day, and governments add another 39 BTC daily. These figures stack up sharply against miner output, which is only around 450 BTC per day-raising the likelihood of a supply squeeze if exchange inventories continue to deplete.

Institution-grade buyers are also piling in. Bitcoin treasury firms accounted for 159,107 BTC acquired in the second quarter of 2025, pushing the total corporate and business-held Bitcoin to around 1.3 million BTC. Michael Saylor's company Strategy remains the dominant corporate holder, with more than 630,000 BTC under its control.

Parallel developments illustrate the growing strategic shift toward Bitcoin within corporate finance. In the United States, investor Anthony Pompliano orchestrated a $1 billion SPAC merger to launch ProCap Financial, a new Bitcoin treasury firm with an ambition to manage up to $1 billion in cryptocurrency holdings. The firm plans to monetise its holdings through lending, derivatives, and other services, pushing the boundaries of Bitcoin treasury strategies.

Across the Atlantic, UK markets are witnessing their own momentum. At least nine London-listed companies-from technology to mining ventures-have either acquired Bitcoin or announced plans to do so, seeking similar boosts in investor appeal. Despite historical resistance from regulators concerned about money‐laundering risks, the Financial Conduct Authority appears open to easing restrictions, offering a potential regulatory tailwind to adoption in Britain.

This widespread movement mirrors and builds upon earlier corporate Bitcoin trends. As of mid‐2025, nearly 130 publicly traded companies held about $87 billion in Bitcoin, or 3.2 per cent of the total supply, driven by the 'Bitcoin treasury' blueprint pioneered by Strategy. Firms including Tesla, Metaplanet, Twenty One Capital, Block, GameStop, and Trump Media & Technology Group have followed suit, deploying equity issuance, bonds, and convertible debt to fund their Bitcoin accumulation.

Analysts also project an enormous potential inflow of corporate capital: Bernstein Research estimates that corporate demand could funnel as much as $330 billion into Bitcoin by 2029, with up to $124 billion attributable to Strategy alone.

