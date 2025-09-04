NAKIKI SE Announces German Bitcoin Bond: Details To Be Presented At Virtual Roundtable On 8 September 2025
EQS-News: Nakiki SE
/ Key word(s): Bond/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
On this date, NAKIKI will host a virtual roundtable and warmly invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to attend.
Topics:
. Structure and key terms of the Bitcoin Bond
. NAKIKI's investment story as a listed Bitcoin treasury company
. The strategic role of the bond within the overall concept
Where and when?
. Date: Monday, 8 September 2025
. Time: 2:00 p.m. (CEST)
. Platform: Airtime
. Registration: Link
Contact for Investor Relations:
Phone: +49 69 348 70 250
E-mail: ...
NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Commercial Register: Local Court Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
04.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
