EQS-News: Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Bond/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

NAKIKI SE announces German Bitcoin Bond: Details to be presented at virtual roundtable on 8 September 2025

04.09.2025 / 16:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 4 September 2025 – NAKIKI SE plans to issue a bond for the purchase of Bitcoin. Details on the German Bitcoin Bond will be presented on 8 September 2025.



On this date, NAKIKI will host a virtual roundtable and warmly invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to attend.

Topics:

. Structure and key terms of the Bitcoin Bond

. NAKIKI's investment story as a listed Bitcoin treasury company

. The strategic role of the bond within the overall concept



Where and when?

. Date: Monday, 8 September 2025

. Time: 2:00 p.m. (CEST)

. Platform: Airtime

. Registration: Link







Contact for Investor Relations:

Phone: +49 69 348 70 250

E-mail: ...

NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main



Commercial Register: Local Court Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300





04.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Nakiki SE Hanauer Landstr. 204 60314 Frankfurt on the Main Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318 WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2193262

End of News EQS News Service