NAKIKI SE Announces German Bitcoin Bond: Details To Be Presented At Virtual Roundtable On 8 September 2025


2025-09-04 02:07:31
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Bond/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
NAKIKI SE announces German Bitcoin Bond: Details to be presented at virtual roundtable on 8 September 2025
04.09.2025 / 16:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 4 September 2025 – NAKIKI SE plans to issue a bond for the purchase of Bitcoin. Details on the German Bitcoin Bond will be presented on 8 September 2025.

On this date, NAKIKI will host a virtual roundtable and warmly invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to attend.
Topics:
. Structure and key terms of the Bitcoin Bond
. NAKIKI's investment story as a listed Bitcoin treasury company
. The strategic role of the bond within the overall concept

Where and when?
. Date: Monday, 8 September 2025
. Time: 2:00 p.m. (CEST)
. Platform: Airtime
. Registration: Link



Contact for Investor Relations:
Phone: +49 69 348 70 250
E-mail: ...
NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main

Commercial Register: Local Court Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300


