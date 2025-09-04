ICICI Bank Launches A Dedicated Branch For Startups In Bengaluru

MENAFN - KNN India)Aimed at empowering India's growing startup ecosystem, ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a dedicated branch for starups in Bengaluru.

The new branch is designed to serve as a one-stop destination for emerging businesses at various stages of their journey, offering a comprehensive suite of digital and physical banking solutions.

Key services available at the branch include business banking facilities such as current accounts (including GIFT City accounts), overdraft facilities, corporate credit cards, escrow services, foreign currency accounts, and working capital loans, including those backed by Standby Letters of Credit (SBLC), Fixed Deposits, and the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme.

In addition, the branch provides tailored personal banking offerings for startup founders and employees, including family banking, 3-in-1 demat accounts, HUF accounts, home loans, loans against property, gold loans, personal loans, credit cards, and investment options.

To support seamless digital banking, the branch offers Corporate Internet Banking (CIB), the InstaBIZ app, Trade Online, and an Integrated Payment System for vendor and tax payments, along with e-collections, e-mandates, payment gateway, and UPI solutions.

Startups can also access over 250 APIs via the bank's Developer Portal for smooth integration across payments, collections, and auto-reconciliation processes.

Additionally, the branch will support global business needs through swift remittance services and assistance with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) transactions.

ICICI Bank continues to strengthen its presence in Karnataka, where it already operates a wide delivery network of over 460 branches and more than 1,020 ATMs and cash recycling machines (CRMs).

(KNN Bureau)