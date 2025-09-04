Dermabay Unveils Exclusive Festive Gift Box Collection For Corporate & Personal Gifting

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The festive season is a time of joy, togetherness, and meaningful gestures. Keeping this spirit alive, Dermabay , a science-first, formulation-led Indian skincare brand founded in 2022 by Dr. Divneet Kaur and Simran Kaur, announces the launch of its Exclusive Festive Gift Box Collection. The collection has been thoughtfully curated with the Indian consumer in mind, blending scientifically-driven skincare solutions with premium, elegant packaging.

Dr. Divneet Kaur(CEO & Co-founder, Dermabay) and Simran Kaur(COO & Co-founder, Dermabay)



Dermabay gift boxes are more than skincare-they are a symbol of appreciation and wellness meant to strengthen bonds with clients, partners, teams, and loved ones. With personalization and sophistication at its core, the brand has designed its festive collection to bridge the gap between thoughtful corporate gifting and elegant consumer celebrations.



For corporates, Dermabay offers flat 40% off on bulk gift box orders. Each box can be customized with branding, making them a unique and memorable way to reward employees, thank clients, or celebrate partners. The premium packaging and high-quality skincare within ensure that each gift leaves a lasting impression.



For individual customers, Dermabay has extended festive savings of 20–35% across its wider skincare portfolio, enabling individuals to indulge in luxurious yet science-led skincare products. This ensures that festive self-care or gifting to loved ones carries both significance and delight.



"Our vision this festive season was to create gifts that truly mean something. At Dermabay, every product is carefully designed with Indian skin in mind, and our festive boxes bring together beauty, care, and science. For corporates, these boxes become a wonderful way to appreciate and celebrate people who matter," said Dr. Divneet Kaur, CEO & Co-founder of Dermabay .



Simran Kaur, COO & Co-founder of Dermabay added, "This collection is about making festive gifting timeless-something that goes beyond decoration and holds real value. Whether an organization celebrating its teams or an individual pampering their loved ones, Dermabay gift boxes combine wellness with elegance, making every gift more heartfelt."



Founded in 2022, Dermabay is a science-first Indian skincare brand created by Dr. Divneet Kaur and Simran Kaur. With an ethos rooted in research-driven formulations, Dermabay creates skincare products designed for Indian skin types, tones, and climate conditions. The brand's mission is to offer solutions that combine efficacy and elegance, while redefining skincare as a form of holistic self-care.