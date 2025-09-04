Wella Professionals Launches 'Ultimate Smooth Range' In India - A Game-Changer For Frizz-Free, Silky Shine
Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Range launch event in Delhi
The launch marks Wella's strategic entry into one of India's fastest-growing haircare segments, Smoothness & Anti-Frizz, addressing a key concern for a large number of Indian women dealing with dry and frizzy hair. Formulated with cutting-edge patented technology and enriched with Squalane and Omega-9, this range offers an instant and long-lasting transformation. The hero product in this range, the Ultimate Smooth Miracle Oil Serum, delivers visible transformation in just 30 seconds and promises 96 hours of frizz control*.
The Ultimate Smooth Range line-up includes Purifying Shampoo, a Smoothing Conditioner, an Intense Nourishing Mask, and a Miracle Oil Serum. The Ultimate routine includes
The Ultimate Smooth shampoo removes metals and buildup, creating the perfect base for deep care.
With hair thoroughly cleansed and primed, the Ultimate Smooth conditioner follows by infusing hydrating, smoothing ingredients that instantly soften strands and reduce frizz from within.
To elevate the results, the Ultimate Smooth intense mask delivers deep nourishment, leaving hair visibly shinier, healthier, and stronger.
Lastly, the miracle oil serum is a feather-light elixir that offers UV and heat protection, 96-hour frizz control*, and a silky, radiant finish. This expertly crafted range delivers 2X less frizz and long-lasting smoothness for hair that looks polished and feels luxuriously soft, instantly
Talking about the launch, Pravesh Saha, General Manager, South Asia, Wella Company , said,“With the launch of the Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Range, we're not just entering a new category, we're redefining it. This move reflects our commitment to lead with innovation, bringing forward solutions that anticipate consumer needs in one of India's fastest-growing haircare segments. By combining our expertise in patented formulations with a deep understanding of the modern, fast-paced lifestyle, we are delivering products that represent true progress. The Ultimate Smooth Range marks a pivotal step in setting new standards for the industry and strengthening our position as a pioneer in haircare.”
Divyapreet Singh, Marketing Leader, South Asia, Wella Company added,“Through the Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Range, we are addressing one of the most persistent challenges in haircare, frizz. The range is powered by patented formulations with Squalane and Omega-9, delivering deep nourishment, silky shine. At the heart of the range is the Miracle Oil Serum, offering 96 hours frizz control*, visible transformation in just 30 seconds, and advanced heat and UV protection. Every product reflects our focus on breakthrough technology and professional excellence, marking a significant step forward in professional smoothness and anti-frizz innovation."
Wella Company
Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as the No. 1 Salon Color Brand in the World, Wella Professionals, and additional brands such as Sebastian Professional, System Professional, weDo Professional, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin, and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally and a presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders.
*Wella Company is a member of the International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety
