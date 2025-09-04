Investornewsbreaks A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Announces $55 Million Smart Cart Purchase Order With Yochananof

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ: AZ) , a global smart retail technology company, announced a $55 million purchase order with Israeli supermarket chain M. Yochananof & Sons (1988) Ltd. for 5,000 Cust2Mate 3.0 smart shopping carts. The agreement includes an upfront payment and monthly fees per cart over at least 60 months, along with a data, retail media and digital services partnership. Deployment has begun and will continue monthly through 2026, with up to 250 units placed in large stores and 100 in medium-sized locations. A2Z will also repurchase Yochananof's existing Gen 2.5 carts for $7 million as the new fleet rolls out, creating recurring revenue while enhancing customer experience and streamlining store operations.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits.

