Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Receives A Verbal Message From The Iranian President


2025-09-04 02:02:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a verbal message from President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of common concern, particularly regional developments.
HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Abbas Araqchi delivered the message during a meeting with HH the Amir at the Lusail Place on Thursday morning.

