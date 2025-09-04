Scottsmiracle-Gro Releases 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Advancements In Recyclable Packaging, Waste Reduction And Water Conservation

MENAFN - 3BL) ScottsMiracle-Gro released its 2025 Corporate Responsibility report detailing progress toward its environmental, social and governance goals that help guide its sustainability strategy. These goals are rooted in the Company's purpose to GroMoreGood, everywhere.

“GroMoreGood defines our obligation to our communities, planet, consumers and each other. It reflects who we are and what we stand for,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Hagedorn.“Through our market-leading products and solutions, we enable people to express themselves on their own piece of the Earth. In turn, their thriving gardens and lawns foster many environmental benefits. When it comes right down to it, we strive to make the world a better place, and our 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report reflects our work along these lines.”

Among the many milestones achieved in the last year:



Natural ingredients and new packaging. The Company launched in 2024 its Miracle-Gro Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil, which is locally sourced and made with upcycled green waste, and in 2025 expanded the organic portfolio to include indoor and outdoor solutions. It also developed drought-tolerant grasses to help conserve water in landscapes and continued to innovate with 100-percent recyclable packaging for its O.M. Scott & Sons brand. Additionally, the Company reduced virgin plastic packaging with refillable pouches under its Ortho brand.

Landfill diversion and resource reduction. The Company diverted 1.76 million pounds of waste from coir, a natural material obtained from coconut husks for use in potting mixes, growing media and lawn products. Through collaborations with landscape, renewable energy and organics management firms, coir waste was diverted to agricultural, municipal and industrial applications. The Company expanded the recycling of plastic film waste for composite decking, railing and other outdoor items and reduced greenhouse irrigation water use by nearly 50 percent.

Environmental outreach and green space education. The Company exceeded its 2024 goal of reaching over 157 million people via partnerships with nonprofits focused on water quality and conservation and pollinator habitat and land protection. This included expansion of its work with its 15-member National Partner Network, a group of environmental organizations. For example, the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation expanded its grant for The Nature Conservancy's water quality initiatives in Ohio and Long Island, New York, to include the Colorado River Basin. Impacts through partnerships and grants. The Company continued to connect children to gardens and green spaces through more than 180 grants. Among those receiving support were the Columbus City Schools Farm to School Program, Scotts Canada's GroForGood Grant Program, KidsGardening GroMoreGood Grassroots Grants and The National Head Start Association GroMoreGood Garden Grants. The Company also empowered students in Ohio through The Legacy Project with mentorship and real-world career opportunities and nationwide via support for the Doodles & Digits math education series.

ScottsMiracle-Gro recognizes the efforts that its associates and stakeholders have made in achieving the goals outlined in the report and reaffirms its commitment to continuous improvement aimed at benefitting consumers, associates, communities and the planet.

To access the full report, which also addresses the Company's extensive support for local communities and its associates, visit the ScottsMiracle-Gro 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report.

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at .

