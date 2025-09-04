G&A Institute Issues Resource Paper On Asia-Pacific Sustainability Reporting Trends

MENAFN - 3BL) NEW YORK, September 4, 2025 /3BL/ - Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A), a leading sustainability consulting and research firm, has issued a Resource Paper on trends in sustainability disclosure regulations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The new Resource Paper, which is available here , discusses requirements for sustainability reporting in select countries and the implications for multinational corporations operating in the region.

Key findings of the new Resource Paper include:



APAC countries are joining a growing list of jurisdictions around the world that are adopting mandatory corporate sustainability reporting requirements, with Malaysia and Vietnam among the early movers.

Sustainability reporting regulations across APAC have widespread alignment with international frameworks, particularly the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Sustainability Disclosure Standards S1 and S2 issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). The alignment with IFRS signals the prevalence of a financial materiality approach to sustainability reporting rather than a double materiality approach, although China has chosen to integrate double materiality.

“Sustainability-related regulations in APAC are continuously evolving and expanding, with reporting frameworks that are currently voluntary expected to become mandatory over time,” said Louis Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder at G&A Institute.“Staying on top of regulatory developments in the region is essential for those corporations that may be subject to APAC reporting requirements.”

Coppola added,“G&A is available to help corporations evaluate if and how new reporting obligations will apply to their business and to help prepare a regional reporting strategy that follows best practices.”

