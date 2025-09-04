Wesco Recognized As A 2025 Blackbaud Impact Awards Finalist
The Blackbaud Impact Awards honor organizations who are pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and making a lasting difference in their communities and beyond. Wesco was selected as a finalist for The Changemaker Award, which recognizes agile organizations that embrace new tech capabilities to overcome challenges and deliver results.
“We are honored to be recognized among such an inspiring group of organizations,” said Chris Wolf, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Wesco Cares Executive Sponsor.“This milestone reflects the dedication of our employees and the strength of our partnerships. Wesco Cares is more than a program, it's a movement to build stronger communities through volunteerism, corporate giving and employee support.”
About Wesco Cares
Wesco Cares empowers employees and communities through:
-
Corporate giving in support of organizations whose missions address affordable housing, humanitarian aid, and education with a STEM/STEAM focus.
Employee volunteering with all employees receiving eight hours of paid volunteer time off per year.
Employee Gift matching of donations up to $5,000 per employee per year.
Employee assistance providing one-time grants to employees suffering catastrophic loss to help them get back on their feet.
For more information about Wesco Cares, visit .
