Avania Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Four New Executives

Angela Johnson , PhD, RAC, Senior Vice President, Advisory Services – Dr. Johnson has more than 25 years of experience leading regulatory strategy , clinical development, and market access initiatives for medical devices, combination products, and AI/SaMD technologies, ranging from early-stage ventures to multinational companies. As leader of Avania's global advisory practice, she partners with MedTech innovators to navigate FDA, EU (MDR/IVDR), Asia-Pacific (TGA, PMDA, NMPA), and global regulatory frameworks. Her expertise strengthens Avania's ability to deliver high-impact, insight-driven counsel, accelerating time-to-market for breakthrough technologies, and enabling clients to thrive in an increasingly complex, evolving global landscape.



Paul Southam , Chief Information Officer (CIO) – Southam joins Avania as Chief Information Officer, bringing over two decades of global leadership experience in information technology and digital transformation. With a proven track record of aligning IT strategy with business objectives, Paul will lead Avania's global technology initiatives - driving innovation, security, and operational efficiency across the organization.

Marianne Martin , Vice President, Global Project Management – Martin has over 20 years of global leadership experience in clinical research operations and program delivery, spanning multiple therapeutic areas and including medical devices and combination products. Martin has a strong track record of successfully leading complex, global, multi-center clinical trials, with deep expertise in the fundamentals of project management and customer service. Martin will oversee Avania's global project management teams, ensuring operational excellence and strategic alignment across all client programs. Karen Auten , Vice President, Global Clinical Operations – Auten brings over two decades of leadership in clinical research, global clinical trial management, program delivery, and operational strategy within the medical device and life sciences industries. Auten will lead Avania's global clinical operations, overseeing the execution of clinical trials from first-in-human through post-market studies. Auten is recognized for her ability to lead high-performing teams, streamline operational processes, and deliver impactful results in complex, regulated environments. Auten's appointment underscores Avania's commitment to advancing clinical innovation and operational excellence on a global scale.



“These appointments mark an exciting chapter in Avania's evolution as we scale to meet increasing global demand for MedTech regulatory and clinical expertise,” said Jason Monteleone , Chief Executive Officer of Avania.“Each of these leaders brings a unique set of skills and insights that align with our mission to advance MedTech innovation through expert-driven, customized solutions. Their collective expertise will help us better serve our clients, and navigate the dynamic healthcare landscape.”

With these appointments, Avania strengthens its position as the premier global partner for MedTech companies worldwide, delivering clinical research and regulatory solutions that accelerate innovation, and drive success from concept to commercialization.



About Avania

Avania is the leading global MedTech advisory and clinical development partner with a focus on medical devices, diagnostics/IVDs, and digital health. Core offerings include full service clinical research outsourcing, market access, reimbursement, regulatory, and product development advisory services. Avania's vision is to be your trusted global partner in the evolution of your medical technology from innovation to commercialization to improving patient health and well-being.

