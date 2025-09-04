MCG Partners With Avo To Launch Its First-Ever AI Discharge Assistant To Reduce Hospital Length Of Stay

Discharge Assist Informed by MCG embeds MCG's trusted guidelines in Avo's AI-powered clinical workflows to improve patient outcomes in the discharge process.

NEW YORK, NY AND SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MCG Health , part of the Hearst Health network and a leader in evidence-based guidance and technology, and Avo , a clinician-created artificial intelligence (AI) platform, announce the launch of a first-of-its-kind AI assistant that tackles one of healthcare's most costly and stubborn challenges: hospital length of stay (LOS). The partnership enables MCG to integrate recovery milestones from its proprietary guidelines directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows via Avo's newest assistant. With this AI tool, hospitalists and case managers receive a clear, real-time picture of each patient's readiness to go home, eliminating communication delays and improving outcomes for patients.“This isn't just another AI integration, it's a real transformation in how discharge decisions are made and executed,” said Anthony Oliva, DO, Chief Medical Officer at MCG.“Avo's groundbreaking tool brings MCG's decades of trusted guidelines into the EHR workflow, making it easier for hospitalists and case managers to get ahead of the discharge process.”Hospitals face mounting pressure to optimize LOS in a way that is both safe and efficient. Unnecessary hospital days increase the risk of hospital-acquired infections and create a shortage of beds that adversely affects patient care in the emergency department and ICU. Extended stays also drain hospital resources, often accounting for up to 30% of total inpatient costs. Hospital stays can cost about $3,000 per patient per day (source ), so a small reduction in LOS leads to significant cost savings. Reducing even 5% of avoidable stay days could save a typical 500-bed hospital ~$6.5 million annually.The challenge for hospitals and their staff is to ensure that patients are discharged appropriately based on recovery milestones - clearly defined goals that indicate a patient is progressing on their path to recovery. That's where MCG Health comes in. MCG annually updates more than 5,000 evidence-based clinical guidelines, which are utilized by over 3,100 hospitals and the majority of U.S. health plans to drive the most appropriate, necessary, and cost-effective care.Traditionally, discharge reviews were conducted manually and often relied on experience to streamline the process. This new product introduces automation and evidence-based analysis, providing hospitalists and case managers with intelligent discharge recommendations and auto-drafted notes. By integrating patient data with MCG recovery milestones, this solution ensures alignment between teams and supports data-driven decision-making for optimal patient outcomes.The product is currently live at 3 pilot sites and counting, including New Jersey-based Englewood Health and a large California-based Academic Medical Center on Epic, as well as Ozarks Healthcare, a MEDITECH customer.“We are excited to see how Discharge Assist Informed by MCG drives efficiency within case management's processes and workflows. Our clinicians have reported saving significant time with Avo's tools,” said Dr. Priscilla A. Frase, CMIO and Interim Director of IT at Ozarks Healthcare.“We turned to Avo for its robust AI platform, and this new solution will help us condense key information into purposeful documentation to better facilitate our discharge processes.”Avo was founded by clinicians who faced challenges juggling patient care with mounting evidence and complex payer requirements.“As a hospitalist, I was not able to easily access recovery milestones when trying to safely discharge my patients and simultaneously complete my notes,” said Joongheum Park, MD, Chief Product & AI Officer at Avo.“Our partnership with MCG changes that, enabling clinicians to feel more confident in the discharge process and allowing patients to go home sooner and with lower probability of readmission.”Avo is integrated with several EHRs including Epic, Meditech, athenahealth, and more. To see how Avo's Discharge Assist Informed by MCG works in real time, and how it can reduce LOS, clinician burden, and readmission risk, request a live demo at contact .About AvoAvo is the AI-engine used by healthcare organizations to improve care and operational outcomes in a way clinicians love. Its integrated AI platform simplifies everyday clinical tasks like documentation, charting, discharge planning, ordering and more. Avo supports every member of the care team by effortlessly incorporating guidelines, protocols, and patient data into the workflow and transforming it into actionable tools. At Avo, we believe in standardizing care with love, not alerts. Visit to learn more.About MCG HealthMCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. 