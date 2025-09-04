Oculis And EURETINA Announce The Winner Of The Ramin Tadayoni Award 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations for ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced, in collaboration with EURETINA, the winner of the Ramin Tadayoni Award 2025.

The Ramin Tadayoni Award honors the next generation of ophthalmologists by supporting an exceptional postgraduate scholar in retina research. It was established in 2024 in memory of the late Professor Ramin Tadayoni, Oculis' former Chief Scientific Officer and a globally renowned leader in retinal science.

This year's award recognizes Prithvi Ramtohul, M.D., for his significant contributions to the field of retinal imaging and diseases, and he is currently studying the long-lasting plasticity of intrinsic neuronal excitability in retinal ganglion cells.

Anat Loewenstein, M.D., President of EURETINA, said: “On behalf of EURETINA, I would like to express my gratitude to all the applicants. The standard and scope of entries submitted were remarkable, and we are delighted to recognize Dr. Ramtohul as our 2025 award recipient, who carries forward this honorable tribute. With his retinal research project, Dr. Ramtohul aims to advance our understanding of the cellular mechanisms underlying amblyopia and inform the development of targeted therapeutic interventions to improve patient outcomes. I would like to sincerely thank the review committee members and all parties involved for their contribution to this award.”

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, said:“ It is our privilege to collaborate with EURETINA on the Ramin Tadayoni Award, and we extend our congratulations to our distinguished 2025 winner, Dr. Ramtohul. Through our ongoing commitment to this award and dedication to excellence in retinal research, we continue to celebrate the remarkable legacy of Professor Ramin Tadayoni, whom we deeply valued as both a friend and colleague."

Dr. Prithvi Ramtohul is an attending physician in the Retinal Division at Aix-Marseille University Hospital, North, France, and a Ph.D. candidate at the Ion Channel and Synapse Neurobiology Unit, INSERM-AMU, Marseille, France. Following his ophthalmology residency at Aix-Marseille University and fellowship training with Professor Ramin Tadayoni at Hospital Lariboisière, Paris, he completed a prestigious research fellowship with Professor K. Bailey Freund at the Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York. Dr. Ramtohul has made significant contributions to retinal imaging and diseases through his 111 peer-reviewed publications, particularly as first author on groundbreaking studies describing novel OCT signs such as bacillary layer detachment (BALAD) and the angular sign of Henle fiber layer hyperreflectivity (ASHH), as well as newly identified retinal conditions including Stellate Multiform Amelanotic Choroidopathy (SMACH) and Multizonal Outer Retinopathy and Retinal Pigment Epitheliopathy (MORR). His research focuses on enhancing the understanding of retinal disease pathophysiology through the analysis of multimodal imaging. His contributions have been recognized with prestigious awards, including the Gabriel Coscas Award from the French Retina Society, as well as invitations to speak at 73 national and international conferences.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis' highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline includes three core product candidates: OCS-01, an eye drop in pivotal registration studies, aiming to become the first non-invasive topical treatment for diabetic macular edema; Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate in Phase 2 for acute optic neuritis, with potentially broad clinical applications in various neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases; and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a novel topical anti-TNFα in Phase 2, being developed with a genotype-based approach to drive personalized medicine in dry eye disease. Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

