Just Published: From Reckless Thrills To Faith, A Journey Of Survival And Purpose

Charleston, SC, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU........., PERRY MUSE shares a compelling narrative of survival, faith, and the quest for purpose. This collection of true stories chronicles his life filled with near-fatal accidents and reckless choices that could have easily led to his demise. For years, PERRY lived as if invincible, driven by the thrill of the moment, often ignoring the consequences of his actions. His mother, a devout Christian, believed that his survival was a sign that he had yet to discover God's purpose for his life.

Continuing the journey he began in Morbid Thoughts and The Domino Effect, PERRY MUSE delves deeper into the search for meaning beyond mere survival. As he matured, he recognized that his life held significance and that his mother's vision of him preaching to a congregation resonated within him. WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU......... symbolizes his transformation from a thrill-seeker to someone earnestly seeking a greater purpose. Each story reveals not only the dangers he faced but also the faith that has guided him through tumultuous times.

PERRY MUSE's enlightening exploration invites readers to reflect on their own lives and the reasons behind their second chances. This narrative serves as a testament to the evolution of his faith and his ongoing relationship with Jesus. As readers engage with these powerful stories, they will find inspiration to seek their own purpose and recognize the divine reasons for their existence.

About the Author: Perry Muse is an award-winning author celebrated for his compelling works, including Morbid Thoughts and The Domino Effect. A veteran, devoted husband, and father of four, Perry infuses his writing with rich life experiences. Beyond his literary accomplishments, he is a seasoned businessman and entrepreneur, recognized in Who's Who in Music and Who's Who of Business Leaders. His diverse background and multifaceted career serve as a source of inspiration for readers and peers alike. Perry's latest book, WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU........., reflects his unique perspective and storytelling prowess, resonating with those who appreciate true stories.

