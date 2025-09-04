1891 Financial Life Hosts 6Th Annual Agent Summit: Exploring The Future Of Technology, Insurance, And Human Connection

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 1891 Financial Life's 6th Annual Agent Summit is September 24, 2025 in Schaumburg, Illinois-uniting agents to explore technology, insurance & human connection.

- Lisa Bickus, CEO of 1891 Financial LifeSCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 1891 Financial Life will host its 6th Annual Agent Summit on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at The Forum, 200 N Martingale Rd, Schaumburg, IL. This highly anticipated one-day event will bring together life insurance professionals, thought leaders, and innovators under the 2025 theme:“Technology. Insurance. The Human Connection.”Lisa Bickus, CEO of 1891 Financial Life, shared:“Part of our mission is to spark understanding and lead with heart. This year's Agent Summit is a powerful reminder that when we combine technology with humanity, innovation and compassion, we create a future where everyone wins.”Ricardo Garcia, an 1891 Financial Life agent, reflected on the impact of the Agent Summit:“The 2025 Agent Summit is more than just an event-it's a chance to recharge, reconnect, and refocus with like-minded professionals who are passionate about making a difference. I'm especially looking forward to the energy, the fresh ideas, and the opportunity to grow with a company that continues to put agents and communities first.”The summit promises an engaging lineup designed to inspire, educate, and equip agents for success in an evolving industry. Attendees will gain fresh insights into how technology is reshaping insurance, while also discovering why authentic human connection remains at the heart of the business.Lou Commisso, SVP of Sales and Distribution at 1891 Financial Life, added:"At this year's Annual Agent Summit, we're not just showcasing innovation-we're celebrating the people who bring it to life, our agents! Technology is transforming insurance, but it's the human touch that builds trust, delivers value, and drives our future. Together, we're shaping a smarter, more connected, and deeply personal experience for every agent and member we serve!"Summit Highlights Include:. Keynote Speakers: Tech trailblazers Bobbie Shrivastav (Solvrays) and Hari Srinivasan (iCover) will share strategies on innovation and the future of insurance.. All-Women Panel Discussion: Moderated by Lisa Bickus, CEO of 1891 Financial Life, this powerful session-“Leading with Heart: Staying Human in a High-Tech World”-will feature Allison Koppel, CEO at American Fraternal Alliance; Bobbie Shrivastav, CEO of Solvrays; Barbara Gangwire, FMLI; and Erin Stevenson, Creator and Founder of The Do Good Movement.. 1891 Team Power Sessions: Product spotlights and a sneak preview of 1891 Financial Life's 135th Anniversary celebration.. Special Recognition: Honoring top agents who are making a difference in their field and communities.. Networking & Extras: Complimentary breakfast and lunch, exciting door prizes, and a post-event happy hour.In addition, 1891 Financial Life will underscore its commitment to giving back by accepting a $25 suggested donation from attendees, with proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.The event is pending Illinois Continuing Education credit approval for participating agents.Registration is now open. Space is limited for this high-impact event.For more information or to register, visit the registration page .

