THE NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM ANNOUNCES 34Th FREEDOM AWARD HONOREES

The National Civil Rights Museum is proud to announce the distinguished honorees for the 34th Freedom Award, recognizing their exceptional contributions to civil and human rights. The Museum's signature event, the Freedom Award, pays tribute to individuals who have shown unwavering commitment to advancing truth, equity, and justice in a time when those values are under threat.

The esteemed 2025 Freedom Award honorees are:

MARC MORIAL – As President and CEO of the National Urban League since 2003, Marc Morial has transformed the 100-plus-year-old civil rights organization with a renewed focus on economic empowerment, education, and criminal justice reform. His leadership has expanded opportunities for underserved communities and solidified the Urban League's position as one of the nation's most influential civil rights organizations.

VELMA LOIS JONES – A lifelong Memphian, trailblazing educator, civil rights leader, and community advocate, Velma Lois Jones' service has shaped generations. She made history as the first classroom teacher elected president of both the Memphis Education Association and the Tennessee Education Association, where she served as the longest-tenured president in the organization's history. She is the first woman elected president of the NAACP Memphis Branch and served with distinction internationally and regionally with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

MARK SUZMAN – CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mark Suzman has dedicated his life to addressing injustice and inequality worldwide. From his upbringing in apartheid South Africa to his work with the United Nations and the Gates Foundation, he has built global partnerships to advance health, education, and economic opportunity for all.

The 34th Freedom Award ceremony will be held Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Central at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, TN. The evening begins with the Pre-Award Gala and Red Carpet at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street in front of the adjacent Halloran Centre.

This year's event will feature a special performance by Wendy Moten , the acclaimed vocalist and Memphis native celebrated for her powerhouse performances on NBC's“The Voice” and international music stages.

The celebration extends beyond the evening program with the Freedom Award Student Forum on the morning of October 16. At Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, the inspiring event that engages middle school, high school and college students nationwide both in person and virtually to explore their role in creating positive social change. The Keeper of the Dream Award will also honor outstanding youth leaders already making a difference in their communities.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM , located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to honor and preserve the site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination. It chronicles the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights, serving as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries.

