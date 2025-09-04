Sonangol To Rollout 100 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations By 2028
Angola's national oil company Sonangol plans to roll out over 100 Electric Vehicle Charging Points (EVCP) by 2028 as part of its broader energy transition strategy. The announcement was made during a Sonangol-sponsored pre-conference workshop led by Jelson Pereira, Head of the Operational Management of Energy Assets Department, Sonangol Gas and Renewable Energies, ahead of the Angola Oil & Gas 2025 Conference and Exhibition.
The EVCP strategy comes as Sonangol works to enhance the adoption of electric vehicles across Angola, supporting the decarbonization of the country's transport industry. During the 2024/2025 period alone, the company plans to establish 70 EVCPs, 30 of which are situated in Luanda. Sonangol has also launched a mobility app, which offers customers insight into EVCP infrastructure.
EVCP form part of Sonangol's multi-energy strategy in Angola, whereby the company will continue driving hydrocarbon exploration and production, diversify its portfolio through natural gas while pursuing alternative energy solutions such as electric vehicles and solar. In tandem, the company is strengthening collaborations with international partners in clean energy, seeking to unlock innovative technologies to improve operations.
A core feature of the company's energy transition strategy is the rollout of solar, particularly across Angola's mining industry. Historically relying on diesel-powered generators, the mining industry often faces challenges associated with high power costs. To address these, Sonangol plans to distribute solar across the country's mining operations, thereby reducing costs while decarbonizing the industry.
The company continues to advance its solar strategy, with Pereira reaffirming that Quilemba solar project will start operations in 2026, bringing 35 MW online in the first phase and 45 MW in the second phase. Developed by Sonangol, energy major TotalEnergies and oil company Maurel & Prom, the project will reduce the country's reliance on thermal power plants while supporting the diversification of the energy mix.
