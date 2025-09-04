BUREAU VERITAS: Number Of Shares And Voting Rights As Of August 31, 2025
|Date
|Number of shares (1)
|Number of voting rights
|31/08/2025
|453,911,256
|
Theoretical number of voting rights: 584,200,354
Number of exercisable voting rights: 573,876,313
(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2025, if any.
|Bureau Veritas
|Head Office
|Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
|Société Anonyme
|Tour Alto
|Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
|(Limited liability corporation)
|4, Place des Saisons
|Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.40
|92400 Courbevoie
|RCS Nanterre 775 690 621
|France
Attachment
-
BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of 2025 08 31
