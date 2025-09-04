OSE Immunotherapeutics: A Clear Strategy, Balanced Governance, And A Firm Course Toward Value Creation
|
Contacts
OSE Immunotherapeutics
Fiona Olivier
...
Sylvie Détry
...
|
Contact Media France:
FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
...
+33 6 07 768 283
|
Contact Media US:
RooneyPartners LLC
Kate Barrette
...
+1 212 223 0561
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management considering its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“target”,“plan”, or“estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.
Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2025, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2024, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.
1 From its IPO at a share price of €10.90 in March 2015 until October 2022 (the date of the leadership change), OSE's stock lost 46% of its value (–8% annualized). See the Q&A dated August 29, 2025, available on OSE's website: Q & A - Ose Immunotherapeutics - Société de biotechnologie intégrée qui développe des immunothérapies innovantes
2 On Monday, the group of minority shareholders proposed the appointment of five new directors out of an eight-member Board, with the retention of two current independent directors. Forty-eight hours later, they have asked for a reduced seven-member Board entirely renewed with their own candidates (excluding the director representing employee shareholders) and the entire dismissal of the current directors.
Attachment
-
EN_250904_Strategy_vf
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment