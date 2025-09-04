Injury Blow For India As Yastika Bhatia Ruled Out Of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
In her place, Assam's Uma Chetry has been drafted into the India squad for the marquee event. The 21-year-old, who has represented India in seven T20Is, is yet to make her ODI debut and now steps into the biggest stage of her young career.
Chetry will also replace Bhatia in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia that precedes the World Cup.
Confirming the update, the BCCI said in a statement:“The Women's Selection Committee named Uma Chetry as a replacement for Yastika Bhatia in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia and the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.
Yastika Bhatia sustained an injury to her left knee during India's preparatory camp in Vizag. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Yastika Bhatia's progress, and the team wishes Yastika Bhatia a speedy recovery.”
Bhatia's absence is a significant blow, given her experience in the middle order and her dual role as a dependable wicketkeeper-batter. Chetry, however, will now have the opportunity to prove herself at the highest level, while India will rely on Richa Ghosh and the rest of the batting core to shoulder added responsibility.
The injury has also led to changes in the India A squad, which was scheduled to play a World Cup warm-up match. With Chetry moving up to the senior team, Minnu Mani will captain the A side, which now includes Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, and others in the restructured lineup.
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will open their World Cup campaign on home soil after their three-match ODI series against Australia, with expectations running high despite the injury setback.
Australia Women's Tour of India and ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
India's updated ODI squad against Australia:
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)
Standby players for ODI series against Australia: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra
India's updated squad for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)
Standby players for ICC Women's World Cup: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
India A's updated squad: Minnu Mani (C), Dhara Gujjar, Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanushree Sarkar, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Raghvi Bist
