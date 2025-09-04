Shooting Of Director Durai Senthilkumar's Film Featuring 'Legend' Saravanan Wrapped

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 4 (IANS) The makers of director Durai Senthilkumar's upcoming suspense thriller featuring businessman-turned-actor 'Legend' Saravanan in the lead on Thursday announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

The actor, who took to his X timeline to make the announcement, also shared a video clip that showed the last shot being canned, after which the unit cut a cake and celebrated the completion of shooting.

The video clip also showed the actor distributing gift packets to the specially abled on the occasion.

It may be recalled that the makers had disclosed in June that the film was to hit screens for Deepavali this year.

Saravanan, who has taken the screen name 'Legend' Saravanan, had disclosed then that the film would be a mass action, suspense thriller, in line with today's trend. The title of the film and the film itself would appeal to everyone in a new genre, he had claimed.

Produced by The Legend New Saravana Stores Productions, the yet-to-be-titled film is a grand-budget venture directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, best known for his blockbusters like 'Kakki Sattai,' 'Kodi,' and the recent success 'Garudan.'

This movie will feature a captivating storyline designed to engage audiences across various sections.

Bollywood star Payal Rajput plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature actors Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Baahubali Prabhakar, Santhosh Prathap, and Baby Iyal in pivotal roles.

Music for the film has been composed by Gibran, with cinematography by S. Venkatesh and editing by Pradeep. Art direction for the film has been done by Durairaj, while Ambikapathi is the film's executive producer. Costume design is by Deepthi and Suresh is in charge of stills. Poster design for the film has been done by Dinesh, and action sequences have been choreographed by Matthew Mahesh.