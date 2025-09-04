Broadcast Management Group And Optimist Studios Launch LA's First One-Vendor Hub For Live Broadcasts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcast Management Group (BMG), the industry's one-stop shop for large-scale live production, has joined forces with Optimist Studios, one of Los Angeles' most versatile production campuses. The partnership unites BMG's Emmy-winning live-broadcast pedigree with Optimist's 40,000-sq-ft, three-stage complex, creating Southern California's premier venue for real-time content across sports, entertainment, news, and corporate communications. The timing couldn't be better as the region ramps up live programming ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

A Perfect Match of Space and Live Expertise

BMG brings more than twenty years of live-production experience in sports, entertainment, news, and events-plus its proprietary Cloud Broadcast Network Operations CenterTM (NOC), REMI (remote) mobile fleet, and nationwide talent bench. Optimist's campus offers three drive-in stages, extensive client amenities, and turnkey back-of-house support. Together, they deliver a one-vendor model: studio, crew, gear, cloud control, graphics, and post all under one roof.

“For more than two decades, BMG crews have kept Los Angeles live-from Hollywood premieres to beach-volleyball championships,” said Todd Mason , CEO of Broadcast Management Group .“Our recent global election-centered town hall at Optimist confirmed how seamlessly their stages pair with our cloud workflow. Brands and networks need a cost-smart way to go live on every platform, from linear TV to TikTok. By combining Optimist's space with our cloud-connected control rooms, we can light up an Olympic-caliber broadcast in hours, not weeks.”

“Our stages have launched everything from the BET Hip Hop Awards to TikTok Summits, top-tier music videos, and even Snoop Dogg's 'Iz It A Crime' album launch celebration,” said Juergen Dold, CEO of Optimist Studios .“What we didn't have was a single partner who could take that same energy live to every screen. BMG brings broadcast-grade engineering and a one-vendor model that lets clients walk in with an idea and walk out on the air-no patchwork of suppliers required.”

BMG operates a global Network Operations Center (NOC) from its Cloud Control CenterTM in Washington, D.C. With Optimist Studios' three stages now hard-wired to the NOC-the 24/7 hub that also anchors spoke facilities in New York and Las Vegas-clients can secure a single contract for studio space, crew, cloud control, graphics, and transmission. From game shows and talk shows to cast Q&As, brand activations, and celebrity reunion specials, productions can go live simultaneously to linear, FAST, and social channels in real time, then hit replay with same-day highlight edits.

“For more than twenty years, BMG productions have been woven into the fabric of Los Angeles-supporting the Emmys, the Oscars, Elton John AIDS Foundation galas, and Netflix cast-interview series,” said Steven Cotliar, Vice President of Global Partnerships, Los Angeles.“Connecting that legacy to Optimist's stages gives studios, networks, and brands an unmatched, turnkey home for going live.”

Productions at Optimist Studios now plug directly into BMG's Cloud Broadcast NOC, REMI mobile fleet, and 6,000-person talent bench. Looking for a virtual set? BMG can deploy Zero Density or Brainstorm XR engines on demand, turning any stage at Optimist into a photoreal environment without lengthy build times. Want global reach? Dedicated fiber and satellite connectivity push feeds simultaneously to broadcasters, FAST channels, YouTube, TikTok, and corporate CDNs. Every camera ISO records straight into BMG's cloud Media Asset Management system, allowing editors in New York, London, or Singapore to begin cutting highlight reels before the director calls“wrap.”

This Los Angeles expansion is part of BMG's broader strategy to create a national network of live-ready studios. The company recently announced it will construct two large custom-built multicam stages at its Washington, D.C. NOC, complementing existing insert facilities in D.C. and Las Vegas.

About Broadcast Management Group

Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is a full-service global media company specializing in large-scale live production, managed broadcast services, and cloud-enabled workflows. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with hubs in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Las Vegas, BMG produced 1,900 programs totaling 2,500 live hours in 2024 across news, sports, entertainment, and corporate events. Its proprietary Cloud Broadcast Network Operations CenterTM powers everything from 24/7 financial news to rocket launches, to award shows, and live sports.

About Optimist Studios

Optimist Studios is a 40,000-sq-ft production campus in the heart of Los Angeles offering three drive-in stages, expansive client amenities, and turnkey back-of-house support. From BET Hip Hop Awards segments and TikTok Shop Summits to top-tier music videos and Snoop Dogg brand activations, Optimist provides the creative space and technical backbone global brands trust.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at