Interview Warns: Three Popular U.S. Companies Could Collapse Under Trump's Next Move

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards suggests that while some companies stand to benefit from Trump's economic reset, others could face steep declines. Rickards, a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and four U.S. Presidents, warns that Wall Street is ignoring the risks.

“If you own the wrong stocks now, you could suffer a huge loss as Trump returns America to its roots.”

Trump's Pressure on Industry

Rickards explains that Trump is pushing companies to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. “Trump is applying immense pressure on U.S. companies to re-shore the production of everything from auto parts to A.I. chips. It's all coming back.”

But those that resist may pay the price.“In addition to my report on Trump's new American System – I've asked my team to put together a vital report on the companies most likely to LOSE under this scenario... their shareholders could be wiped out.”

Three“Takedown Trade” Targets

Rickards reveals that even household names could be at risk. “Three popular companies popped up in our search. I consider them ticking time bombs that are sitting inside millions of 401(k) and IRA accounts.”

The interview emphasizes the urgency of the threat:“In the weeks and months ahead, their shareholders could be wiped out.”

A National Reset

Beyond specific stocks, Rickards frames the risk as part of a broader transformation.“The American System dates to the late 1700s... and it was supported by George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, all the way up to Dwight Eisenhower.”

He notes that Trump is preparing to revive this model by taxing imports instead of American families.“Trump has proposed a new agency called the External Revenue Service... a branch of Treasury focused on protecting American jobs and raising revenue by taxing our trade partners, instead of the American public.”

Why Investors Should Pay Attention

Rickards stresses that few understand the magnitude of the changes underway.“No one alive has seen anything like this before.” He warns that ignoring the coming shift could be costly:“If you own the wrong stocks now, you could suffer a huge loss.”

At the same time, he frames it as a generational opportunity for those who act.“We are entering a new era... Americans who stake even a modest claim – with a small investment – could see an explosion of wealth in the years ahead.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and former advisor to the CIA and Pentagon. He has counseled four U.S. Presidents and is widely recognized for his accurate forecasts, including predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, and the 2020 pandemic and lockdowns. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, where he provides analysis on global macroeconomic trends, markets, and geopolitical shifts.

