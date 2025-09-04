Path2response Launches 1P Transaction-Based Retail And Donor Digital Audiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, CO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leader in data-driven marketing, today announced the launch of its purchase and gift-based retail and donor audiences. This new offering provides advertisers and their agencies with direct access to Path2Response's robust, people-based audiences, built from 1P retail and donor transaction data, empowering brands with enhanced audience targeting to drive campaign performance.

Path2Response audiences are fueled by billions of individual purchase records and over 5 billion daily site visits, providing a comprehensive, nationwide view of both buyer transactions and in-market consumer behavior across more than 40 categories. Daily visitor signals, updated weekly, fuel in-market audiences and are available as 30, 60, and 90-day audience segments.

" Our new launch of digital audiences marks a significant step in making high-quality, first-party retail transaction-sourced audiences readily available to digital media buyers, " said Curt Blattner, VP of Digital Strategy for Path2Response. " There is a void in the market in terms of audiences based on actual transaction data. Path2Response fills that void. Brands can now leverage our verified buyer audiences, built from actual individual purchases, to achieve more precise targeting and ultimately, better ROI on their digital campaigns. "

Key Differentiators of Path2Response's Data Offerings

People-based audiences built from deterministic first-party retail transactions from more than 1,000 contributing retailers and non-profits . Path2Response's audiences are unique because they are created from 100% retail transaction buyer data, not modeled from a small seed universe or based on surveys. This direct supply from co-op participants ensures the data is not inferred, modeled, or aggregated from third-party sources.

Daily in-market audiences tied to verified buyers . Path2Response maps site visitors from specialty retail websites to real people at their home address where transactions are verified. This method ensures the data is based on actual buyer behavior and not false intent or bots.

Granular segmentation by category and demographics . The data spans over 40 granular retail buyer categories and 18 specific causes for donor audiences. Furthermore, all demographic audiences are directly tied to people with a recent, verified transaction, providing a higher level of accuracy.

Proven high performance. Path2Response has a decade of high performance with its 1,250+ specialty retail and non-profit participants, indicating the effectiveness of its marketing campaigns. The continued use of the co-op by these brands demonstrates the value and reliability of the data.



Audience Activation and Reach

With our unique, people-based audiences, you can easily activate high-performing segments across 150+ platforms including:



Programmatic video, mobile, and display

CTV - national and local Social/walled gardens

Path2Response's comprehensive data covers a wide range of retail categories, ensuring a detailed understanding of consumer buying preferences. Available“buyers” and“in-market” categories include Men's and Women's Fashion, Beauty, Children's Products & Fashion, Fitness Fashion, Gifts, Gardening, Luxury Home Furnishings, Pets, Vitamins & Supplements, and 30 more. The in-market audiences are available in 30, 60, and 90-day visitor segments.

About Path2Response

Path2Response is a leader in data-driven marketing, offering over 300 unique digital audience segments fueled by first-party retail transaction data. With a vast volume of data and daily visitor signals, Path2Response provides nationwide in-market consumer spend insights across 40+ categories, leveraging billions of individual purchase records and over 5 billion site visits to enhance digital campaign performance significantly.

