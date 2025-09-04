Jadavpur University Tops NIRF Rankings For State Universities CM Banerjee Lauds Teachers, Students
According to the India Rankings 2025 released by the Union Ministry of Education on Thursday, the university also secured the ninth spot in the overall university category, drawing praise from various quarters.
This year's NIRF rankings assessed institutions across 17 diverse categories, including engineering, management, medicine, law, pharmacy, research, and the newly-added Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) category.
Using her X handle, a thrilled Chief Minister Banerjee said, "Happy to share that our pre-eminence in education is recognised again!
"Ministry of Education, Government of India has announced the rankings of Higher Education Institutes of the country today, namely India Ranking 2025. This year, in the State Public University category, Jadavpur University is ranked first in the country, and 9th among all the Universities of all the categories in the country. It is the only State university to be in top 10 of the University list."
The Union Ministry of Education under the NIRF on Thursday released the India Rankings 2025 and the 10th edition of the ranking showed IIT Madras retaining its top position in the overall category for the seventh consecutive year. The rankings were announced live by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting the top-performing institutions in higher education across the country.
Following the announcement, Chief Minister Banerjee took to social media to share the good news and said, "My congratulations to all the teachers, students, researchers and employees of Jadavpur University for making us proud!"
NIRF evaluates educational institutions on five key parameters that include teaching and learning, research and professional practice, outreach and inclusivity, graduation outcomes and perception. For state universities across the country, the rankings are very vital as they highlight how regional institutions are competing nationally, offering affordable education while excelling in research and innovation.
