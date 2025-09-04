Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration


2025-09-04 10:16:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 September 2025, record date as of the 12 September 2025 & payment date is the 07 October 2025:
Share Class Description
 		ISIN
 		Per Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.3406
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.2769
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.3776
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.3079
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.2749
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.1471
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.1169
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.1795
Enquiries:
Matheson LLP
Phone: +353 1 232 2000

