Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 September 2025, record date as of the 12 September 2025 & payment date is the 07 October 2025: Share Class Description

ISIN

Per Share Rate

JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.3406

JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.2769

JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.3776

JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.3079

JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.2749

JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.1471

JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.1169

JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.1795

Enquiries: Matheson LLP Phone: +353 1 232 2000

