Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|RE: Dividends
|The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 September 2025, record date as of the 12 September 2025 & payment date is the 07 October 2025:
| Share Class Description
| ISIN
| Per Share Rate
|JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6Q91
| 0.3406
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE00BJLTWS02
| 0.2769
|JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE00BDFC6G93
| 0.3776
|JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMG79
| 0.3079
|JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
|IE00BD9MMC32
| 0.2749
|JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE0003UVYC20
| 0.1471
|JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000U5MJOZ6
| 0.1169
|JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
|IE000U9J8HX9
| 0.1795
|Enquiries:
|Matheson LLP
|Phone: +353 1 232 2000
