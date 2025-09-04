Gluten-Free Products Market Size, Share & Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global gluten-free products market growth is attributed to the widening clinical diagnosis of celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, and the adoption of health-conscious, clean-label, plant-based and“better-for-you” food options.

Market Dynamics

The expansion of retail and distribution channels has significantly enhanced the accessibility of gluten-free products for customers. Digital platforms have broadened accessibility, enabling marketers to engage directly with health-conscious consumers residing beyond large urban centres. Retailers are progressively assembling specialised gluten-free selections, occasionally aided by digital shelf tags to enhance navigation.

In May 2025, Walker's introduced gluten-free shortbread in Classic, Chocolate Chip, and Ginger & Lemon flavours, utilising a rice-maize-potato starch blend that emulates the distinctive melt-in-the-mouth softness of their traditional recipe.

The integration of gluten-free options by an increasing number of merchants and foodservice providers is expected to enhance customer uptake, hence bolstering the market's long-term viability.

Market Opportunity

A significant potential exists in the increasing need for verified, reliable gluten-free products that can be scaled into mass-market consumer packaged goods (CPG). Certification by reputable organisations guarantees consumers that products are authentically safe, alleviating worries over cross-contamination and enhancing brand loyalty. Incorporating certified gluten-free alternatives in conventional snacks, prepared meals, or baked goods enables enterprises to cater to both medically dependent and lifestyle-oriented consumers.

In February 2025, Beyond Celiac stated that its new "Global Standard Gluten-Free" trademark supersedes the former certification mark for items intended for the U.S. market.

This amalgamation of trust and reach establishes certified, mass-distributed launches as a formidable development lever for the industry.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global market for gluten-free products. This expansion is ascribed to heightened knowledge of celiac illness and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, coupled with robust supermarket penetration and the adoption of e-commerce. The FDA's established gluten-free regulations and voluntary labelling guidelines (<20 ppm) create a definitive regulatory framework that enhances consumer confidence and mitigates lawsuit risks for conforming manufacturers, facilitating extensive consumer packaged goods rollouts and supermarket private labels. The usage of travel retail and foodservice is increasing, further propelling the industry.

Key Highlights



The global gluten-free products market size was estimated at USD 8.20 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow from USD 8.60 billion in 2026 to USD 13.70 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2026 to 2034.

By Product Type, Bakery and breaddominate the gluten-free market as they represent the most direct replacement for everyday staples.

By Form Insight, Dry packaged goods such as crackers, cookies, cereals, and flour mixes dominate the market due to their long shelf life, easy distribution, and affordability.

By Ingredient Base, Riceremains the most widely used ingredient base due to its neutral taste, versatility, and consumer familiarity.

By Distribution Channel, Supermarkets and Hypermarketslead distribution as they provide visibility, scale, and convenience.

By Consumer Segment, Clinically Required (Celiac Disease) consumer segmentleads the market. Based on region,the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

General MillsBarillaSchär (Schar)Kellanova (Kellogg)NestléKraft HeinzSiete FoodsBob's Red MillKing Arthur BakingBfreeGoodlesArnott'sConagra BrandsMondelezEcotone/Isola BioJovial Recent Developments



In June 2025, BFree launched its "Dutch Crunch Rolls," a gluten-free and vegan travel-friendly bread. The product is fortified with calcium and vitamins B & D. In May 2025, the joint venture Kameda LT Foods, between India's LT Foods and Japan's Kameda Seika, launched a new gluten-free snack called "Krispy Hopu" under the Kari Kari brand.

Segmentation

By Product TypeBakery & BreadPasta & NoodlesCereals & Breakfast FoodsSnacks & BiscuitsFlour & Baking MixesReady Meals & Frozen FoodsBeverages (including gluten-free beers)By FormDry / PackagedFresh / Refrigerated (bread, fresh pasta)Frozen / Ready-to-heatBy Ingredient BaseRice-basedCorn-basedBuckwheat / Millet / SorghumLegume-based (pea, chickpea)Mixed composite blends (multi-grain)By Distribution ChannelSupermarkets / HypermarketsSpeciality Health Stores / PharmaciesE-commerce / MarketplacesFoodservice / Institutional (airlines, hospitals)Travel Retail / Duty-FreeBy Consumer SegmentClinically required (celiac disease)Self-reported intolerance / NCGS (non-celiac gluten sensitivity)Lifestyle / health-seeking consumersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa