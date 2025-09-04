Gluten-Free Products Market Size, Share & Trends By 2034
The global gluten-free products market growth is attributed to the widening clinical diagnosis of celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, and the adoption of health-conscious, clean-label, plant-based and“better-for-you” food options.
Market Dynamics
The expansion of retail and distribution channels has significantly enhanced the accessibility of gluten-free products for customers. Digital platforms have broadened accessibility, enabling marketers to engage directly with health-conscious consumers residing beyond large urban centres. Retailers are progressively assembling specialised gluten-free selections, occasionally aided by digital shelf tags to enhance navigation.
-
In May 2025, Walker's introduced gluten-free shortbread in Classic, Chocolate Chip, and Ginger & Lemon flavours, utilising a rice-maize-potato starch blend that emulates the distinctive melt-in-the-mouth softness of their traditional recipe.
The integration of gluten-free options by an increasing number of merchants and foodservice providers is expected to enhance customer uptake, hence bolstering the market's long-term viability.Market Opportunity
A significant potential exists in the increasing need for verified, reliable gluten-free products that can be scaled into mass-market consumer packaged goods (CPG). Certification by reputable organisations guarantees consumers that products are authentically safe, alleviating worries over cross-contamination and enhancing brand loyalty. Incorporating certified gluten-free alternatives in conventional snacks, prepared meals, or baked goods enables enterprises to cater to both medically dependent and lifestyle-oriented consumers.
-
In February 2025, Beyond Celiac stated that its new "Global Standard Gluten-Free" trademark supersedes the former certification mark for items intended for the U.S. market.
This amalgamation of trust and reach establishes certified, mass-distributed launches as a formidable development lever for the industry.
Regional Analysis
North America leads the global market for gluten-free products. This expansion is ascribed to heightened knowledge of celiac illness and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, coupled with robust supermarket penetration and the adoption of e-commerce. The FDA's established gluten-free regulations and voluntary labelling guidelines (<20 ppm) create a definitive regulatory framework that enhances consumer confidence and mitigates lawsuit risks for conforming manufacturers, facilitating extensive consumer packaged goods rollouts and supermarket private labels. The usage of travel retail and foodservice is increasing, further propelling the industry.
Key Highlights
-
The global gluten-free products market size was estimated at USD 8.20 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow from USD 8.60 billion in 2026 to USD 13.70 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2026 to 2034.
By Product Type, Bakery and breaddominate the gluten-free market as they represent the most direct replacement for everyday staples.
By Form Insight, Dry packaged goods such as crackers, cookies, cereals, and flour mixes dominate the market due to their long shelf life, easy distribution, and affordability.
By Ingredient Base, Riceremains the most widely used ingredient base due to its neutral taste, versatility, and consumer familiarity.
By Distribution Channel, Supermarkets and Hypermarketslead distribution as they provide visibility, scale, and convenience.
By Consumer Segment, Clinically Required (Celiac Disease) consumer segmentleads the market.
Based on region,the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.
General Mills Barilla Schär (Schar) Kellanova (Kellogg) Nestlé Kraft Heinz Siete Foods Bob's Red Mill King Arthur Baking Bfree Goodles Arnott's Conagra Brands Mondelez Ecotone/Isola Bio Jovial Recent Developments
-
In June 2025, BFree launched its "Dutch Crunch Rolls," a gluten-free and vegan travel-friendly bread. The product is fortified with calcium and vitamins B & D.
In May 2025, the joint venture Kameda LT Foods, between India's LT Foods and Japan's Kameda Seika, launched a new gluten-free snack called "Krispy Hopu" under the Kari Kari brand.
By Product Type Bakery & Bread Pasta & Noodles Cereals & Breakfast Foods Snacks & Biscuits Flour & Baking Mixes Ready Meals & Frozen Foods Beverages (including gluten-free beers) By Form Dry / Packaged Fresh / Refrigerated (bread, fresh pasta) Frozen / Ready-to-heat By Ingredient Base Rice-based Corn-based Buckwheat / Millet / Sorghum Legume-based (pea, chickpea) Mixed composite blends (multi-grain) By Distribution Channel Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Speciality Health Stores / Pharmacies E-commerce / Marketplaces Foodservice / Institutional (airlines, hospitals) Travel Retail / Duty-Free By Consumer Segment Clinically required (celiac disease) Self-reported intolerance / NCGS (non-celiac gluten sensitivity) Lifestyle / health-seeking consumers By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America The Middle East and Africa Want to see full report on
Gluten-Free Products Market Full Report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment