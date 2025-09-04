UK 2026 Budget To Address Economy That's 'Not Working Well Enough For Working People'
“ Britain's economy isn't broken. But I know it's not working well enough for working people. Bills are high. Getting ahead feels tougher. You put more in, get less out. That has to change.
We've got huge potential – world-leading brands, dynamic industries, brilliant universities, and a skilled workforce. We're a global hub for trade. Fixing the foundations has been my mission this past year.
We raised the minimum wage for three million people. Cut NHS waiting lists. Started tearing up planning rules to build 1.5 million new homes. Promised billions more for the country's infrastructure. Secured trade deals with the US, India, and the EU. And changed Treasury rules so investment reaches every part of the country.
But I'm not satisfied. There's more to do. Cost-of-living pressures are still real. And we must bring inflation and borrowing costs down by keeping a tight grip on day to day spending through our non-negotiable fiscal rules.
It's only by doing this can we afford to do the things we want to do. If renewal is our mission and growth are our challenge. Investment and reform are our tools.
The tools to building an economy that works for you – and rewards you. More pounds in your pocket. An NHS there when you need it. Opportunity for all.
“ Those are my priorities. The priorities of the British people. And it is what I am determined to deliver. ”
The post UK 2026 budget to address economy that's 'not working well enough for working people' appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment