MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Delegates representing governments, workers, and employers from across the Americas will address a broad range of issues with lasting significance for the world of work.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) will hold its 20th American Regional Meeting (AmRM) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from 1–3 October 2025.

Government, worker, and employer delegates from across the region will review progress, exchange experiences, and set priorities for advancing decent work and social justice.

Delegates will tackle key issues that have long-term implications for the world of work in the Americas, including:



Job creation, social protection, and sustainable development;

Strengthening democratic institutions, respect for fundamental rights, and institutionalized social dialogue;

Just Transition toward Resilient Societies; Strategies for public policies to improve skills and vocational training .

The meeting will also examine the ILO's contribution to addressing current labour market challenges in the Americas, such as informality and inequality.

Further discussions will cover the report of the ILO director-general, Gilbert F. Houngbo to the AmRM.

H.E. Luis Abinader, president of the Dominican Republic, will address the meeting during the opening session.

The post ILO to hold its 20th American Regional Meeting in Dominican Republic appeared first on Caribbean News Global .