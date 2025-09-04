Superbuzz Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Prymatica To Expand Across Global B2B Markets

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Superbuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered marketing automation solutions for high customer retention, today announced the signing of a strategic distribution agreement with Prymatica, a results-driven lead generation company. Under the agreement, Prymatica will use its unique technology to distribute SuperBuzz's innovative AI tools, significantly expanding SuperBuzz's reach across global B2B markets.

The partnership allows Prymatica to offer its extensive client base access to SuperBuzz's proprietary AI technology, which automates content creation, enhances engagement, and drives qualified traffic at scale. By integrating SuperBuzz's solutions into its existing lead generation ecosystem, Prymatica can now deliver a more comprehensive, value-driven offering to its customers.

"We're excited to enter this distribution agreement with Prymatica," said Liran Brenner, CEO of SuperBuzz Inc. "Prymatica's expertise in outbound lead generation and its strong customer network make it an ideal partner to help scale our global distribution and bring SuperBuzz's AI technology to new markets."

This exclusive agreement marks a significant step in SuperBuzz's global expansion strategy, targeting rapid growth in North America, Europe, and other international markets. It also highlights the accelerating demand for AI-powered tools that streamline lead generation, improve campaign performance, and reduce marketing costs.

The new distribution model is expected to roll out immediately, with full integration and client onboarding beginning in Q3 2025.

Debt Settlement

Further to the Company's press release of July 11, 2025, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to settle debt with five vendors and service providers totalling Cdn.$100,000 (the "Debt"). The Company has extinguished the Debt by issuing 416,667 common shares in the capital of the Company, at a price of Cdn.$0.24 per share. All securities issued in connection with the Debt settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, which hold period will expire on January 3, 2026.

Following closing of this share issuance, the Company will have a total of 33,554,202 common shares outstanding.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT platforms to enhance processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz's AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .