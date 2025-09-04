Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan Explores Export Expansion And Economic Cooperation With Japan

2025-09-04 10:06:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 4. Turkmenistan's delegation, led by Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Nazar Agakhanov, visited Osaka and Tokyo from August 30 through September 3 to develop bilateral cooperation in trade and the textile industry, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

In Tokyo, the delegation met with the Chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee on Economic Cooperation, Hiroyuki Tsubai, and the President of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Norihiko Ishiguro. In Osaka, discussions were held with the Deputy Secretary General of the Japan Association of EXPO 2025, Manatsu Ichinoki, and representatives of the Saudi Arabian and Qatari pavilions at EXPO 2025.

Key topics at the meeting included opportunities for Japanese companies in the Turkmen market, the expansion of export-import operations, and the promotion of Turkmen textile products in Japan. The parties explored concrete initiatives to further strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.

