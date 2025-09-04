Kyrgyzstan Announces Date For Official Opening Of Its Naryn Airport
Before the curtain rose, Asman Airlines took to the skies with its inaugural passenger flight on the Bishkek-Naryn route.
“This flight symbolizes the revival of our homeland's wings, connecting the capital with the heart of the Tien Shan. Airports of Kyrgyzstan strengthens regional connectivity and opens new horizons for people and the economy, and together we are writing a new chapter in the history of Kyrgyz aviation,” said Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan.
The aerodrome is situated at an elevation of 2,133 meters and was initially constructed in the 1930s. Aeronautical operations were suspended in 1999, leading to a progressive degradation of the associated infrastructure in the ensuing decades. Post-reconstruction, the aerodrome will possess the capacity to service airframes with a maximum takeoff weight of 22 tons, encompassing models such as the An-2, An-26, An-28, Yak-40, and Dash Q400, in addition to a comprehensive range of rotary-wing aircraft.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment