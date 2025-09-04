Kyrgyzstan Announces Date For Official Opening Of Its Naryn Airport

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The official opening of the renovated Naryn airport in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for September 8, Trend reports, citing the Airports of Kyrgyzstan national company.

Before the curtain rose, Asman Airlines took to the skies with its inaugural passenger flight on the Bishkek-Naryn route.

“This flight symbolizes the revival of our homeland's wings, connecting the capital with the heart of the Tien Shan. Airports of Kyrgyzstan strengthens regional connectivity and opens new horizons for people and the economy, and together we are writing a new chapter in the history of Kyrgyz aviation,” said Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan.

The aerodrome is situated at an elevation of 2,133 meters and was initially constructed in the 1930s. Aeronautical operations were suspended in 1999, leading to a progressive degradation of the associated infrastructure in the ensuing decades. Post-reconstruction, the aerodrome will possess the capacity to service airframes with a maximum takeoff weight of 22 tons, encompassing models such as the An-2, An-26, An-28, Yak-40, and Dash Q400, in addition to a comprehensive range of rotary-wing aircraft.