Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline 2025: Latest FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, And Emerging Therapies Assessment By Delveinsight Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co. Inc., Allergan PLC, Astellas

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia pipeline constitutes 10+ key companies continuously working towards developing 10+ Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

"Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Insight, 2025" report outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market.

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia treatment therapies. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia companies working in the treatment market include AiViva BioPharma, Chong Kun Dang, EMS, Urotronic Inc., Resurge Therapeutics Inc, Antev, Nymox Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Dongkook Pharmaceutical, RECORDATI GROUP, Astellas Pharma Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sophiris Bio Corp, Bayer, Warner Chilcott, Nymox Corporation, QLT Inc., NeoTract, Inc., Xintian Pharmaceutical, and others.



Emerging Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia therapies in different phases of clinical trials include AIV007, CKD-846, DTT106, Paclitaxel, RT-310, Teverelix trifluoroacetate, Fexapotide, GI198745, DKF-313, Silodosin, ASP4901, Tadalafil, PRX302, Levitra (Vardenafil, BAY38-9456), WC3055, NX-1207, QLT0074, Tamsulosin Hydrochloride, and Ningmitai capsule.

In April 2025 , The investigational ProVee Urethral Expander System for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) met all safety and effectiveness endpoints in a Phase 3 study, as reported at the 2025 American Urological Association Annual Meeting. Steven A. Kaplan, MD, presented data from the ProVIDE trial (NCT05186740), a Phase 3, prospective, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled study assessing the safety, performance, and effectiveness of ProVee. Patients were randomly assigned in a 2:1 ratio to receive either ProVee or a sham procedure (simulated delivery with no stent deployed). The study included men aged 45 and older with moderate-to-severe symptomatic BPH, an International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) of at least 13, and an IPSS V/S of at least 1 at baseline. In October 2024, EDAP TMS SA announced that the first patients have been treated in a Phase 1/2 study (NCT06601179) assessing the safety and effectiveness of Focal One robotic high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Overview

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as prostate gland enlargement, is a common condition that affects older men. The prostate gland, which is part of the male reproductive system, surrounds the urethra (the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body).

AIV007: AiViva BioPharma

CKD-846: Chong Kun Dang

DTT106: EMS

Paclitaxel: Urotronic Inc.

RT-310: Resurge Therapeutics Inc

Teverelix trifluoroacetate Antev

Fexapotide: Nymox Pharmaceutical

GI198745: GlaxoSmithKline

DKF-313: Dongkook Pharmaceutical

Silodosin: RECORDATI GROUP

ASP4901: Astellas Pharma Inc

Tadalafil: Eli Lilly and Company

PRX302: Sophiris Bio Corp

Levitra (Vardenafil, BAY38-9456): Bayer

PRX302: Sophiris Bio Corp

WC3055: Warner Chilcott

NX-1207: Nymox Corporation

QLT0074: QLT Inc.

Tamsulosin Hydrochloride: NeoTract, Inc. Ningmitai capsule: Xintian Pharmaceutical

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Some of the key companies in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia are - Eli Lilly & Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co. Inc., Allergan PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., and others.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Market Drivers

The prevalence of this disease drives demand for treatments, creating a growth opportunity for pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers in the BPH market thus fuels research, development, and innovation, leading to the introduction of new therapies and technologies.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Market Barriers

The presence of significant side effects linked to BPH treatments can deter patient adherence and acceptance, limiting market expansion as concerns about safety and tolerability affect physician prescribing patterns and hinder uptake of therapies

Coverage: Global

Key Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Companies: AiViva BioPharma, Chong Kun Dang, EMS, Urotronic Inc., Resurge Therapeutics Inc, Antev, Nymox Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Dongkook Pharmaceutical, RECORDATI GROUP, Astellas Pharma Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sophiris Bio Corp, Bayer, Sophiris Bio Corp, Warner Chilcott, Nymox Corporation, QLT Inc., NeoTract, Inc., Xintian Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapies: AIV007, CKD-846, DTT106, Paclitaxel, RT-310, Teverelix trifluoroacetate, Fexapotide, GI198745, DKF-313, Silodosin, ASP4901, Tadalafil, PRX302, Levitra (Vardenafil, BAY38-9456), PRX302, WC3055, NX-1207, QLT0074, Tamsulosin Hydrochloride, Ningmitai capsule, and others

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutic Assessment: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia current marketed and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia emerging therapies Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Dynamics: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market drivers and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market barriers

