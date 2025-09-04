Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline 2025: Latest FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, And Emerging Therapies Assessment By Delveinsight Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co. Inc., Allergan PLC, Astellas
(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia pipeline constitutes 10+ key companies continuously working towards developing 10+ Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.
“Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market.
The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Some of the key takeaways from the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia companies working in the treatment market are AiViva BioPharma, Chong Kun Dang, EMS, Urotronic Inc., Resurge Therapeutics Inc, Antev, Nymox Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Dongkook Pharmaceutical, RECORDATI GROUP, Astellas Pharma Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sophiris Bio Corp, Bayer, Sophiris Bio Corp, Warner Chilcott, Nymox Corporation, QLT Inc., NeoTract, Inc., Xintian Pharmaceutical, and others, are developing therapies for the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia treatment
Emerging Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- AIV007, CKD-846, DTT106, Paclitaxel, RT-310, Teverelix trifluoroacetate, Fexapotide, GI198745, DKF-313, Silodosin, ASP4901, Tadalafil, PRX302, Levitra (Vardenafil, BAY38-9456), PRX302, WC3055, NX-1207, QLT0074, Tamsulosin Hydrochloride, Ningmitai capsule, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market in the coming years.
In April 2025 , The investigational ProVee Urethral Expander System for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) met all safety and effectiveness endpoints in a Phase 3 study, as reported at the 2025 American Urological Association Annual Meeting. Steven A. Kaplan, MD, presented data from the ProVIDE trial (NCT05186740), a Phase 3, prospective, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled study assessing the safety, performance, and effectiveness of ProVee. Patients were randomly assigned in a 2:1 ratio to receive either ProVee or a sham procedure (simulated delivery with no stent deployed). The study included men aged 45 and older with moderate-to-severe symptomatic BPH, an International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) of at least 13, and an IPSS V/S of at least 1 at baseline.
In October 2024, EDAP TMS SA announced that the first patients have been treated in a Phase 1/2 study (NCT06601179) assessing the safety and effectiveness of Focal One robotic high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Overview
Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as prostate gland enlargement, is a common condition that affects older men. The prostate gland, which is part of the male reproductive system, surrounds the urethra (the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body).
Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-
Emerging Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
AIV007: AiViva BioPharma
CKD-846: Chong Kun Dang
DTT106: EMS
Paclitaxel: Urotronic Inc.
RT-310: Resurge Therapeutics Inc
Teverelix trifluoroacetate Antev
Fexapotide: Nymox Pharmaceutical
GI198745: GlaxoSmithKline
DKF-313: Dongkook Pharmaceutical
Silodosin: RECORDATI GROUP
ASP4901: Astellas Pharma Inc
Tadalafil: Eli Lilly and Company
PRX302: Sophiris Bio Corp
Levitra (Vardenafil, BAY38-9456): Bayer
PRX302: Sophiris Bio Corp
WC3055: Warner Chilcott
NX-1207: Nymox Corporation
QLT0074: QLT Inc.
Tamsulosin Hydrochloride: NeoTract, Inc.
Ningmitai capsule: Xintian Pharmaceutical
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Route of Administration
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as
Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Topical
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Molecule Type
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment by Product Type
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia By Stage and Product Type
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment by Route of Administration
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia By Stage and Route of Administration
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment by Molecule Type
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Further Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia product details are provided in the report. Download the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia therapies
Some of the key companies in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia are - Eli Lilly & Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co. Inc., Allergan PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., and others.
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Analysis:
The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment.
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia drugs and therapies
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Market Drivers
The prevalence of this disease drives demand for treatments, creating a growth opportunity for pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers in the BPH market thus fuels research, development, and innovation, leading to the introduction of new therapies and technologies.
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Market Barriers
The presence of significant side effects linked to BPH treatments can deter patient adherence and acceptance, limiting market expansion as concerns about safety and tolerability affect physician prescribing patterns and hinder uptake of therapies
Scope of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Companies: AiViva BioPharma, Chong Kun Dang, EMS, Urotronic Inc., Resurge Therapeutics Inc, Antev, Nymox Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Dongkook Pharmaceutical, RECORDATI GROUP, Astellas Pharma Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sophiris Bio Corp, Bayer, Sophiris Bio Corp, Warner Chilcott, Nymox Corporation, QLT Inc., NeoTract, Inc., Xintian Pharmaceutical, and others
Key Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapies: AIV007, CKD-846, DTT106, Paclitaxel, RT-310, Teverelix trifluoroacetate, Fexapotide, GI198745, DKF-313, Silodosin, ASP4901, Tadalafil, PRX302, Levitra (Vardenafil, BAY38-9456), PRX302, WC3055, NX-1207, QLT0074, Tamsulosin Hydrochloride, Ningmitai capsule, and others
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutic Assessment: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia current marketed and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia emerging therapies
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Dynamics: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market drivers and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market barriers
Request for Sample PDF Report for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials
Table of Contents
1. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Report Introduction
2. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Executive Summary
3. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Overview
4. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Pipeline Therapeutics
6. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)
7. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Preclinical Stage Products
10. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Assessment
11. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Inactive Products
12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Key Companies
14. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Key Products
15. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Unmet Needs
16 . Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Drivers and Barriers
17. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Analyst Views
19. Appendix
20. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment