Arab League's 164Th Ordinary Session Of Fms Begins In Cairo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The 164th ordinary session of the Arab League's Council Foreign Ministers began on Thursday, chaired by the United Arab Emirates, with the participation of several heads of delegations including Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya
The session includes important issues, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, ongoing Israeli occupation's violations against the Palestinian people, Arab national security, in addition to various political, economic, social, and legal files.
Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Al-Marar, who is presiding over the current session, said in his opening speech that the Arab region is experiencing "unprecedented and extremely dangerous situations", emphasizing the need for joint Arab action to confront crises and challenges.
The ministers discussed files related to solidarity with Lebanon, Syria, Libya, and Yemen, as well as other national security, energy, and resource security issues.
The session also discussed Arab relations with China, India, Japan, and South American countries, in addition to the establishment of a partnership between the Arab League and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Kuwait participated in the session with a delegation headed by Minister Al-Yahya, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, and various officials. (pickup previous)
mm
The session includes important issues, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, ongoing Israeli occupation's violations against the Palestinian people, Arab national security, in addition to various political, economic, social, and legal files.
Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Al-Marar, who is presiding over the current session, said in his opening speech that the Arab region is experiencing "unprecedented and extremely dangerous situations", emphasizing the need for joint Arab action to confront crises and challenges.
The ministers discussed files related to solidarity with Lebanon, Syria, Libya, and Yemen, as well as other national security, energy, and resource security issues.
The session also discussed Arab relations with China, India, Japan, and South American countries, in addition to the establishment of a partnership between the Arab League and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Kuwait participated in the session with a delegation headed by Minister Al-Yahya, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, and various officials. (pickup previous)
mm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment