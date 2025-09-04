Putin Could Not Be Trusted - Starmer
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be trusted as he continued to delay peace talks and simultaneously carry out egregious attacks on Ukraine.
Addressing a virtual call of the Coalition of the Willing, Starmer noted that was further underlined by the indiscriminate attacks in Kyiv last week, causing significant damage to the British Council and EU delegation buildings.
Discussing the latest military planning for the Coalition of the Willing, the Prime Minister emphasised that the group had an unbreakable pledge to Ukraine, with US President Donald Trump's backing, and it was clear they now needed to go even further to apply pressure on Putin to secure a cessation of hostilities, according to a 10 Downing Street statement.
The Prime Minister also welcomed announcements from Coalition of the Willing partners to supply long range missiles to Ukraine to further bolster the country's supplies. (end)
